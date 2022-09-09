The Crown halts production following the death of the Queen

Production on the latest season of The Crown has been stalled following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The cast and crew had been filming the sixth and final season of the highly-popular Netflix show, which dramatises the royal family and historical events since the Queen’s reign began in 1952.

However, the show’s writer and creator, Peter Morgan, has since confirmed that the show’s production will be temporarily suspended.

In an email reported by Deadline, Peter wrote, “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

One of The Crown’s directors, Stephen Daldry, noted during the show’s debut in 2016 that when the Queen passed, the production of the show would stop as a mark of respect.

“None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen,” Stephen explained. “It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do.”

”She’s an extraordinary woman and people will be upset,” he added.

The fifth season of the popular drama is due to be released in November of this year. It will follow the decade of the 1990s, and is expected to include historical events such as the appointment of John Major as Prime Minister, the devastating fire at Windsor Castle, and the marriage separation of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales.

Claire Foy portrayed the young monarch for the first two seasons of the show, before Olivia Colman took over in the role for seasons three and four. Imelda Staunton has been cast as the Queen for the show’s final two seasons.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced at 6:30pm yesterday evening, Thursday, September 8, by Buckingham Palace. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Palace said. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen passed away at the age of 96, after reigning for 70 years and being the world’s longest-serving monarch.

Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the royal family as they come to terms with their loss.