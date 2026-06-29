Lottie Ryan confirmed as new Six O’Clock Show co-host

Lottie Ryan is heading to the Six O’Clock Show sofa. Virgin Media Television has confirmed that the broadcaster and podcast host will join Brian Dowling Gourounlian as co-host of The Six O’Clock Show, with the pair set to front the popular weeknight programme together from Autumn 2026.

The announcement landed on Friday, and honestly? It feels like a pretty solid summer surprise. Lottie is a familiar face to regular viewers, having appeared on the show as a guest before, so she’s no stranger to the sofa or the crew behind the cameras.

What Lottie had to say

Lottie wasn’t shy about her excitement. “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining The Six O’Clock Show,” she said. “I’ve always loved the show and having been a guest on the Six Sofa before, it feels really special to now be a part of the team. I’m really looking forward to getting started, working alongside Brian and the brilliant crew behind the scenes — and I can’t wait for viewers to see what we have in store. There’s plenty of fun ahead.”

Lottie brings serious broadcasting credentials to the role. Between her television work and her career as a podcast host, she’s well used to live formats and knows how to hold a room. Or, in this case, a sofa.

Brian is ready for it

Brian Dowling Gourounlian has been co-hosting the show full-time since November 2023 and has well and truly made the role his own. He’s clearly thrilled about the new dynamic. “I am really excited to welcome Lottie to The Six O’Clock Show,” he said. “We’re going to have great fun over the next coming months. Tune in Monday to Friday and catch all the action really soon. Let’s go go go!”

If that energy is anything to go by, the autumn schedule is going to be very watchable.

The bigger picture

Anthony Nilan, Director of Programming at Virgin Media Television, described Lottie as “a brilliant broadcaster who connects so well with audiences,” adding that he can’t wait for viewers to see the pair together on screen. “There’s going to be great fun and energy as we head into this exciting new chapter for one of our flagship shows,” he said.

The Six O’Clock Show airs weeknights at 6pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media PLAY. Lottie’s debut as co-host is expected from Autumn 2026.