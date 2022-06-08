The countdown is on for Hospice Sunflower Days 2022!

The final countdown is now underway for Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement’s, Hospice Sunflower Days on-street collection which is returning to towns and villages all over the country on Friday, 10th and Saturday 11th June 2022.

Volunteers nationwide will be selling sunflower merchandise to raise vital funds for local hospice and specialist palliative homecare services. Members of the public who wish to support their local hospice by donating online can do so by sponsoring a virtual sunflower in memory of a loved one at www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays.

Hospice care and homecare is all about providing help and support to those living with a life-limiting illness and their families. Hospice care is provided either in specialist units in the hospice or in the person’s own home with specialist palliative trained home care nurses.

With hospices nationwide needing to raise approximately €20 million each year to continue to provide their person-centred loving care to patients and their families, Hospice Sunflower Days aims to raise as much funding as possible for hospice and specialist palliative homecare services across Ireland, with all funds raised locally, staying locally.

Speaking ahead of the return of the on-street collection, Audrey Houlihan, Chairperson, Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement and CEO at Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services said, “We are thrilled to be able to return to our traditional on-street collection this year as part of our fundraising campaign and we are calling on members of the public throughout the country to donate what they can to help support their local hospice or homecare service. With all funds raised locally, staying locally, together we can all make a difference to the lives of hospice patients and their families.”

You can support your local hospice and homecare service by donating to the on-street volunteers on Friday 10th or Saturday 11th June, or by dedicating a sunflower in memory of a loved one online today at www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays