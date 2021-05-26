The cast of The Bold Type hint at season five’s final story lines

Netflix enthusiasts were absolutely thrilled when American comedy-drama The Bold Type was added to the streaming service this past February, with many of us binging that show like there was no tomorrow!

The series follows the lives, careers and loves of three young women, Jane, Cat and Sutton, who all happen to work at one of America’s most popular women’s magazines, Scarlet. If it sounds familiar that’s because The Bold Type is inspired by the life and career of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine Joanna Coles, who is executive producer of the series.

Now though, after four glorious seasons this New York based show is wrapping up, concluding with a six-episode fifth and final season which airs in the US today, May 26.

Opening up about filming this last series, the leading ladies from The Bold Type shared a few hints of what’s to come when speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s very hard to wrap up five seasons in six episodes. I think that the writers did a great job of tying up loose ends and also kind of giving some openness at the end to allow fans to kind of come up with their own conclusions of what could happen afterwards,” said Katie Stevens, who plays the highly organised feature writer Jane Sloan.

“I feel like we all are pretty happy with where our characters end up,” the 28-year-old actress teased.

The fourth season of The Bold Type was unfortunately cut short by two episodes last year when filming was halted during the coronavirus pandemic. Being picked up for a final fifth season and only being given six episodes to wrap everything up was quite a challenge.

However, Meghann Fahy, who plays fashion stylist Sutton Brady reassured us that it’s “going to be a great time and it’s definitely worth tuning in for.”

Judging by the trailer alone, this upcoming season is going to be absolutely filled with even more unexpected drama, romantic trysts, workplace romance and female empowering moments — everything we know and love about The Bold Type.