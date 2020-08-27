The Cabins is the new dating show perfect for fans of Love Island

ITV 2 is bringing us yet another dating show, which is sure to be our new addiction. Fans of Love Island are going to fall in love with this winter themed, old-school dating experience, called The Cabins.

The cast of hopeful singletons will delete their trusty (or maybe not so trusty) dating apps, in order to make real life connections, face-to-face.

Couples will be forced to move in together as soon as they meet, staying in romantic log cabins, located amongst beautiful British surroundings, where they’ll stay for 24 hours. Once left alone, they’ll have plenty of time to get to know each other, and have some deep and meaningful conversations.

Whether they’re enjoying a cosy dip in the cabin’s bubbling hot tub, or snuggled up in front of a blazing fire, these singles are going to reveal more about themselves on a first date then they ever thought they would. After their 24 hours together, the two will have to decide if they want to see each other again or call it quits. Did sparks fly or was it just a little uncomfortable? We can’t wait to find out more.

ITV's Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, Paul Mortimer said, “This is a fantastic new format which challenges young people to delete the apps and attempt to date face-to-face, with no distractions. We're thrilled to be bringing this show to ITV2 viewers who will have front row seats, eavesdropping on our couples as they attempt to find true love.”

Are you unlucky in love? Then don’t worry, applications for The Cabins are still open — all you have to do is email casting@12yard.com.