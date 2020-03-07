Rejoice! The Breakfast Club is coming to Netflix next month

John Hughes blessed the movie world with some of the greatest movies of all time- Home Alone, Uncle Buck, Miracle on 34th Street, 101 Dalmatians and Pretty In Pink. The man was a complete genius and now you can enjoy three of his biggest movies on Netflix.

The streaming service is adding The Breakfast, Club Ferris Bueller’s Day off and Sixteen Candles next month and I’m beyond excited about it.

The teen movies ruled the 1980s and resulted in the famous Brat Pack, which consisted of stars like Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and Judd Nelson.

The coming-of-age movies are nothing but legendary and I certainly can’t wait to tune into The Breakfast Club and sing along to Don’t You Forget About Me.

The release dates have yet to be confirmed but keep your eyes peeled!