The body of teenager Nora Quoirin has been found, family confirm

The family of Nóra Quoirin has confirmed the female body found earlier this morning is their daughter's.

Nóra's family identified the body following a post-mortem examination at a local hospital around 70km south of Kuala Lampur.

Volunteers discovered the 15-year-old's body near a stream around 2km from where she disappeared on August 4.

The family of Nóra Quoirin has identified the body found today as that of the missing teenager. — Jackie Fox (@jackiefox_) August 13, 2019

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which are helping the Quoirin family in every way they can, said: "Investigations are under way to confirm identity and cause of death."

Nóra's mother Meabh, from Belfast, made a heartbreaking appeal yesterday to find her daughter, also offering a significant reward for any information.

She said:

"Nóra is our first child. She has been vulnerable since the day she was born. She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking."

Irish + French embassies in Malaysia working together to provide every assistance to the Quoirin family. Irish embassy is in touch with Malaysian authorities on today’s discovery of a body. At this harrowing time all of our thoughts + prayers are with the family. — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) August 13, 2019

Meabh added: We are appealing to anyone who has information about Nóra to help us find her." Hundreds of volunteers, police and Indigenous trackers were searching for the teenager over the past 10 days.

The family have been based in London for the past 20 years, and had arrived at the Dusun resort on the day before Nóra went missing.

15-year-old Nóra was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly and had special needs. Our deepest condolences go out to the Quoirin family at this distressing time.