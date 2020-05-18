The Big Flower Fight is the feel-good series you must watch

Has anyone else powered through their Netflix watch list over the past few weeks?

We've re-watched old classics like New Girl and Friends, binge-watched Tiger King, Ozark and Never Have I Ever, and now we're ready to spend the night watching The Big Flower Fight.

Think Bake Off but for florists.

If you need something light and easy to watch then look no further than this joyous show that brings florists together to show off their skills.

Ten teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers push their talents to the limit to create extravagant floral installations in this competition show hosted by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou.

Facing elimination with every task set, these international teams of plant-obsessed artisans will be judged by florist to the stars, Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht and a slew of guest judges for a chance to display their own sculpture at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

The feel-good reality show is exactly what we need in our lives right now. You can watch the new series on Netflix now.