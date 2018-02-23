The best time of the day to have sex? We have the answer ladies

Have you ever wondered about the best time of day to get some sweet loving?

Well, if you have, we reckon you're about to be surprised.

Apparently, the best time of day to have sex is after you work out (we know, the exhaustion!)

“You’re feeling strong in your body, and you’re accomplished for having done the work at the gym,” says Jane Greer, New York–based marriage and sex therapist.

There's more to it than just feeling great, as you will have lower levels of anxiety (exercise is awesome in that respect) making your body ready to get down.

What else, I hear you ask?

Well, after you hit the gym, it is scientifically proven that you'll be more aroused. Basically, exercising boosts circulation, and the increased blood flow to your vagina can result in more lubrication.

#SCIENCE.

According to Aline Zoldbrod, a Boston-based sex therapist, your confidence levels will be higher after hitting the gym, which will ultimately result in better sex.

“If you go to the gym and feel more desirable and happier with your body, it can have a direct effect on how good you feel about being sexual.”

Ultimately, your orgasms may also be better also!

If you focus somewhat on your pelvic floor muscles during your workout, you won't regret it. These may “enhance your vaginal tone and ability to have a good, strong orgasm” (over time, mind you.)

Hit the gym folks, your sex life will thank you for it!