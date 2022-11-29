The best small gifts between €20 and €30 this Christmas 2022

One of our favourite things to do during the festive season is hang up our Christmas stockings. Whether you have kept the same stocking that you’ve owned since you were a child, or whether you have splashed out as an adult and purchased an adorable new one, stockings are lovely to fill at Christmastime, and can be so much fun for all the family!

However, as much as we enjoy filling our loved one’s stockings on Christmas Eve, sometimes, it can be tricky to know what to actually put in them. The main purpose of stocking filler gifts is that they should be relatively small in size, fairly inexpensive, and, of course, things that the recipient will love!

If you are struggling to come up with the perfect gifts to fill your family’s stockings this year, then you have come to the right place! Below, we have compiled a list of some of our favourite small gifts under €30 that we’re certain anyone in your family will be delighted to receive. Have a browse through our top picks:

Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara Holiday Gift Set For Her – RRP €28.50

Lancôme invited French contemporary artist Richard Orlinski to reinterpret their iconic Lancôme rose and his designs adorn this year’s holiday gift collection. This set includes the Monsieur Big Mascara which is guaranteed to deliver huge volume with up to 12x more eyelash volume for instant heart-stopping effect that lasts all night. The set also includes Le Crayon Khôl – Miniature 01 Noir 0,7g black eyeliner and Bi-Facil 30ml eye makeup remover too. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Cherry Blossom Festive Bauble – RRP €14

This festive bauble makes an ideal gift for secret santa or as a stocking filler as it includes delicate beauty products. Not only is this a gorgeous addition to any Christmas tree, but these products capture the beauty of springtime in Provence where flowering cherry blossoms perfume the air. This stunning bauble includes 35ml Cherry Blossom Shower Gel, 35ml Cherry Blossom Body Lotion and 10ml Cherry Blossom Hand Cream.

Seoulista Beauty Hydration Booster Wellbeing Kit – RRP €24.99

For the ultimate self-care night at home, this bundle of targeted skincare treats is designed to provide professional results at home, all packaged in a beautifully giftable cracker. Bestselling Instant Facial to suit your skin needs, combined with the guilt-free, sustainable cleansing solution, Magic Cleanse and a luxurious headband, ideal for keeping your hair out of your face whilst using your skin treatments, this headband is extremely gentle on the hair to reduce breakage and damage caused by friction All wrapped up into one magical package for the perfect night in. The Seoulista Beauty Christmas gift collection is available in Dunnes Stores, Irish pharmacies, The Skin Nerd and from www.seoulsitabeauty.com.

Cara Crossbody Bag by Dunnes Stores – RRP €20

In a leather-like design, this sophisticated crossbody bag features refined metallic hardware, a range of zipped and flat pockets and an adjustable removable strap. A great complement to any ensemble. Buy here.

Clarins Make-Up Heroes Collection – RRP €28

The recipient of this gift is sure to love it as it contains everything they will need for an immediate, natural beauty boost. It includes the iconic Lip Comfort Oil for a glossy smile and moisturised lips and the Wonder Perfect Mascara 4D for a stunning look with enhanced lashes. The Clarins SOS Primer is adapted to all skin tones to correct blemishes and restore radiance, without forgetting the Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch for instantly smooth skin. Available from www.clarins.ie, department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Daughters of Flowers, Lunaria Moonbeam Pearlescent Highlighter – RRP €24

Ireland’s natural skincare brand, Daughters of Flowers has created this delicate and softly shimmering highlighting balm made with ethically harvested minerals, homestead beeswax, plant butters and oils. They then slowly infuse it with their own unique blend of whole plants and flowers. Inspired by traditional herbalism and skin health, this makes a thoughtful gift. Buy here.

Aveda Hand Relief Iconic Aromas Trio – RRP €22

Aveda Hand Relief Iconic Aromas Trio is a stylishly packed, holiday exclusive gift set that provides intense moisture. Gift the gift of luxury to someone you love to this aromatic hand relief moisturizing cream this Christmas. Each limited-edition hand cream is infused with a different, delectable scent. The set includes 3 iconic aromas Shampure, Rosemary Mint and Cherry Almond. Available from Cloud10 Beauty and good department stores nationwide.

Dr Hauschka Lemon Body Treats Set – RRP €29.95

Awaken the senses this Christmas with this revitalizing Lemon Body Treats Set. The Dr Hauschka Lemon Body Treats contains Lemon Lemongrass Shower Cream 150ml and Lemon Lemongrass Vitalizing Body Milk 145ml. The Shower Cream from Dr. Hauschka is gentle and creamy, slightly foaming and has an invigorating, enlivening scent. This invigorating Lemon Lemongrass Vitalizing Body Milk has been formulated to complement an active, healthy lifestyle. The fresh fragrance from pure essential oils of lemon and lemongrass awakens your senses as field horsetail and sage help tone, energize and firm your skin.

CeraVe Hydrating Body Routine Gift Set – RRP €24

The Hydrating Body Routine giftset contains CeraVe’s Moisturising Cream, containing three essential ceramides and MVE technology, as well as hyaluronic acid, to provide daily instant & long-lasting hydration. The set also contains the Hydrating Cleanser and Moisturising Hand Cream. Available in pharmacies nationwide.

Paul Costelloe Studio Leather Jewellery Box – RRP €30

This sophisticated genuine leather jewellery box from Paul Costelloe features a gold-toned zip closure, with a variety of interior compartments, pockets and spaces, to hold all your treasured valuables. With a simple and sleek design, it will look smart on any dressing table. Brought to you by Irish designer Paul Costelloe, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

Pout & Go Gift Set from Luna by Lisa Jordan – RRP €20

This ultimate lip trio includes a liner, lipgloss and lipstick in an oh-so-adorable charm holder. It will deliver amplified shine and vibrant pigment with the medium-coverage luxurious lipstick that effortlessly glides onto lips for a sculpted, multi-dimensional shimmer. Pair with the Lip Liner in Shade Love, to expertly define the lips. Finish the look with the Silky Lip Gloss in shade Passion. A silky gloss with conditioning extracts and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and soften the lips. Ultra-comfortable and wearable, this gloss contains sunflower seed oil to condition, Raspberry seed oil to soften, Rosehip oil to rejuvenate and Aloe vera leaf extract to soothe & calm. The pretty set Love Lipstick on a keychain (nude pink), Lust Lip Liner (nude pink) and Passion Silky Lip Gloss (gold sparkle). Buy here.

Human Collective Classic & Ribbed Beanies – RRP €29

The range of trendy beanie hats featuring the brand’s “equals sign” logo are available in both a classic and ribbed style in an array of colour ways including – French Navy, Lavender, Nude Orchid, Hibiscus Rose and soft mint. We think they make the perfect stocking filler this Christmas! Buy here.

Glov Magic Moments Gift Set – RRP €23.90/£21.51 (worth €35.85/£32.28)

Kick off your skincare routine with the Bunny Ears Headband, made with a fluffy fabric that doesn’t cause damage to the hair while holding it back for an efficient cleanse. Wash your face with Comfort, the ingenious towel mitt that cleans the face only using water. This makes for a more sustainable product as it is reusable for up to 3 months which eliminates the use of cotton pads and should also be recycled on its final use. Keep your skincare stylish with the fabulous metallic cosmetic bag, ready to take your kit on the go. Buy from TRNDBTY.com here.

Parfois Faux Fur Tote Bag – RRP €29.99

The fur is the material of the season so why shouldn’t accessories match too? With texture at the heart of the Parfois Faux Fur collection, you can create a full faux fur look including your scarf, hat, and bag. Buy here.

L’Oreal Paris Classic Collection – RRP €24

This gift set is perfect for the person who would love some smoothing and retightening, to strengthen fatigued skin. Formulated with Collagen AA Fractions, this classic anti-ageing routine leaves skin feeling stronger, fortified and comfortable. The set contains L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Rehydrating Anti-Ageing Day Cream and L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cleansing Milk. Available from all good retailers and pharmacies nationwide.

KASH Beauty Deluxe Duo Gift Set – RRP €21.95

The perfect stocking filler for the beauty obsessive in your life! This set from KASH Beauty contains two products. The Starlight Lipgloss, a crystal clear gloss with microscopic gold flakes, can be worn on its own for a sheer pop of sparkle, or it can be added on top of your favourite lip product to give it that extra ‘oomph’ this festive season. The set also includes an Eyeshadow Topper which is available in four shades, ranging from a stunning copper to a magnetic rose gold. Pack on the colour for a bold eye look, or softly blend for a more natural glow. Available to purchase here.

Q+A Skincare Heroes Gift Set RRP €23/£19

Rejuvenate winter skin this holiday season in 4 simple steps with Q+A Skincare Heroes. Whether you’re new to skincare or a Q+A expert, our Skincare Heroes Gift Set is the perfect gift this Christmas. Build the ultimate regime to explore new and iconic ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Niacinamide and Ceramides. Available: Exclusively at Chemist Warehouse and Medicare.

KISS Nail and Lash Christmas Set – RRP €29.95/£25

This KISS Nail and Lash Gift Set is a great multipack present for lovers of both False Lashes and Nails. The set includes: My Lash But Better False Lashes, Black LashGlue Eyeliner, KISS Gel Fantasy Nails and PowerFlex Nail Glue. KISS Holiday Giftsets are available from Chemist Warehouse, McCabes, Lloyds and Independent Pharmacies nationwide. Available from McKeevers and Clear Pharmacies in the North of Ireland.

True Of A Kind Gift Set from True Beauty by Aideen Kate – RRP €24.99

Put the finishing touches on any look with this 2-piece set which includes a new High Pigment Lip Créme and a signature False Lash, designed to elevate and accentuate your natural beauty. True of a Kind – Love, and True Of A Kind – Sacred, come in 2 lip colour and lash variations so your creative options are never limited. True Beauty By Aideen Kate offers an extensive range of high-quality cosmetics at the forefront of formula development and shade design, all of which are cruelty- free, paraben- free and vegan-friendly. Buy here.

Laura Mercier The Gift of A Rose – RRP €28.71

Discover the endless possibilities of beautiful eye colour with this set containing a trio of mini RoseGlow Caviar Sticks. Each creamy eye shadow stick delivers 12-hour long lasting wear and illumination. Wear over your entire lid, use strategically to highlight just the inner corners of your eyes or blend together to create a multi-tonal look. Available in Kiss From A Rose and Strike A Rose, plus new shade Moonlight Rose. Available exclusively at Brown Thomas.

Flormar Prep, Set, Lash & Glow Gift Set – RRP €22

Flormar has created two collections for Christmas gifting this year. The first is exclusively available in pharmacy and the second, only from Penneys Primark, and this set is one of those. It’s a five-piece gift, which offers great value at just €22 making it a great stocking filler. Inside, there is an illuminating primer to use as a base before foundation, a volumising mascara, setting spray, gold illuminating liquid for highlighting, plus a dewy lip gloss in a clear shade that can be worn solo or over any other colour for high shine. Available from Penneys Primark stores nationwide.