The best products to get your hair back in good shape for summer

When we heard that salons would be reopening again next week, I think all of our immediate reactions were, ‘Yessss!!!!’ and were quickly followed by ‘Oh nooooo…’.

Our hairdressers are not going to be happy with us for the state we’ve let our hair get into during this lockdown. It was hardly our, fault, very much a ‘needs must’ situation, but we did ignore their warnings to stay away from the box dyes and ignore the urge to cut a panic-pandemic fringe.

We figure it's important to get our hair in fighting shape again before returning to the salon (and to cut out the fear of what our hair dresser will say to us!). And the place to start with that is your hair routine.

We’ve all fallen a little out of practice in self care (hello hairy legs), but that doesn’t mean we can’t recover our lock’s former luscious glory. It’s time to feel good again and get out of that lockdown slump! We deserve all the pampering we can get and the L’Oreal dream team hair products are a sure-fire way to get a little luxury and style back into our routine. Sure don’t we deserve it!

L’Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Super Blowdry Cream (RRP €7.99)

Part of the in-between washes style extender range, you can style hair and maximise care without water, restyling with one blow of heat. It eases blow-drying while locking down shape and the unique formula offers up to 230°C heat protection and heat-activated 72-hour shape memory meaning unlimited restyling without weigh down! Gamechanger!

Alongside thermo-softening polymers that care for your hair, softening for an easy blowdry with long lasting definition and hold. Dream Lengths Super Blowdry Cream by L’Oreal Elvive is ideal for achieving bouncy blowdrys day after day on long hair, which is a look we’re loving for summer.

How it works:

Apply evenly on damp hair after washing before blowdrying. No rinse. Heat style to set shape. The day after reactivate shape memory by heat styling hair with your usual heat tool. Do not wet hair or apply more product to reactivate.

Air Volume Dry Shampoo (€7.50)

For long-lasting volume and an airy clean feeling for up to 24 hours, this dry shampoo is an absolute must have. Part of the in-between washes style extender range, to style hair and maximise care without water, it leaves hair with instant volume and a clean feeling from roots to lengths.

The unique formula has an ultra-high cleansing ability with no white residue. Enriched with vitamins, to care for your hair leaving it soft and scented for up to 24 hours with Dream Lengths iconic scent. Effective on long hair that’s prone to greasiness or just in need of a refresh!

How it works:

To apply, spray evenly 15cm from hair roots in between washes, massage into roots and brush through, backbrush hair focusing on bottom layers for volume boost. Recycle the aerosol can in aluminium recycling.

L’Oreal Paris ELVIVE Colour Protect Purple Reviving Oil (RRP €15.99)

Blonde or bleached hair in need of a refresh? Of everyone missing their hairdresser during the pandemic, us fake blondes missed them most. Luckily, the Purple Reviving Oil from Elvive Colour Protect was there to save our hair from brassiness! This is a leave-in hair oil treatment transforms dry, brassy hair, completely revolutionising colour correction! The unique, caring Purple Oil formula helps neutralise yellow/orange tones whilst leaving hair feeling soft, nourished and revived.

How it works:

Purple colour is the opposite to yellow on the colour wheel, so the purple within the Purple Oil formula helps neutralise yellow tones. The perfect finishing touch to complete your anti-brassiness routine for an even brighter blonde!

Pick up yours in June 2021 in supermarkets and independent pharmacies nationwide!