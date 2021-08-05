The best places to shop for pre-loved wedding dresses: The greener, cheaper option!

There's no feeling quite like finding your dream wedding dress – the endless scrolling just to find that perfect one that looks like it was designed only for you, in the exact shade you've always imagined with all the detailing you've always dreamed about.

And there's also no feeling quite like crashing back down to earth when you see the price tag.

It's hard set a wedding budget and the most difficult thing to price is the dress. It can feel like throwing money away, when a) you'll only wear it once and b) you have so much else to get between food, the venue and the honeymoon. If you're willing to give it a go, there is an alternative – pre-loved wedding dresses!

Greener, cheaper and just as handy, buying a second-hand wedding dress can slash the prices and also gets ride of the consumer guilt at buying a new dress that you'll only wear once! It's a trend that's majorly growing in popularity in the last few years, causing lots of second hand wedding dress sites to pop up online. But which ones are the best, and how do they work?

The Suffolk Wedding Dress Exchange offers a huge range of beautiful designer wedding dresses at a fraction of the original retail price. Their stock includes designer samples from bridal shops as well as once-worn designer wedding dresses, so whether you're an eco-chick who hates the cost to the planet of these amazing bridal gowns that are only worn for a few hours, a savvy bride looking to find the perfect designer wedding dress without the enormous price tag, or just a bride in a hurry who can't wait 12-weeks for a designer wedding dress to be delivered, Suffolk Exchange can help you find your perfect bridal gown!

This Karen Willis dress is just one of their huge selection of gorgeous designer dresses and the ‘Lottie’ is a favourite all around. This one is a size 12, unworn sample that originally cost £1890, but you’ll only pay £900 – a bargain for this incredible sequined wedding dress featuring spaghetti straps and a V-neck.

Rock My Wedding

Your one stop shop for a more sustainable wedding! From second hand wedding dresses and outfits to decor and accessories you'll find everything you need for your sustainable wedding here. The best bit? For every item listed on Recycle, we will donate 10% to Trees for Life. So whether you sell or buy, you're making a pro-planet choice using Recycle!

This Caroline Takvorian ‘Moss’ dress is the perfect blend of boho and Vogue – Caroline’s collection is inspired by Parisian haute couture and has a strong visual identity. French and ultra chic Caroline’s modern collection mixes romantic lace and deep sensual necklines creating an elevated bridal look. This is a stunning modern gown that is feminine and individual, perfect for sophisticated brides who love a different look.

Still White

Wedding dresses on Stillwhite are part of the world's largest wedding dress marketplace. Selling pre-owned dresses, they’re highly popular due to the great condition that the gowns arrive in. You deal directly with the owner of the dress itself on this site.

This Sophia Tolli comes in at €1,350, and it’s worth it for the pockets alone! The ballgown off-the-shoulder look is modern and classic and it’s never been worn as the owner decided to elope instead of doing the big wedding!

Bridal Reloved

Bridal Reloved is one of the UK’s largest bridal chains and the world’s only chain of pre-owned wedding dress boutiques. Wedding dresses are either brand new, ex-sample or worn once and cleaned. They also sell veils, tiaras and other accessories, as well as bridesmaids dresses! Bridal Reloved helps couples spend less on their wedding without compromising on design, style and class, which is why they only sell top designers. Their turnover is very fast and they have new dresses in every week.

This Justin Alexander fishtail dress is one of our favourites we’ve come across. The detailed beading and 1920s look is total Gatsby glam. A stunning dress for someone looking for a modern take on vintage glam.

Bride 2 Bride

Bride 2 Bride have hundreds of preloved and second hand wedding dresses from leading designers to choose from, with more listed every day and all at a great price. If you’re looking to make the most of your wedding budget, you’ll find everything from designer couture label to custom made to high street dresses on Bride2Bride. They’re all heavily reduced from retail prices as brides sell on their second hand wedding dress to help recycle and help you save money when you buy the key element of your bridal outfit: your dream dress.

Another pre-owned Justin Alexander, this ivory sweetheart neckline design is delicate and feminine. The all over lace bodice with a deep V-neckline features short sleeves finished with the delicate scallop of the lace. You will find a pleated chiffon belt at the waistline for a touch of elegance. Lined in jersey for that ultra comfort factor, the chiffon skirt allows you to move freely and dance the night away!

Sell My Wedding

Established in 2011, by a Thrifty-Yorkshire bride, Sell My Dress has been helping brides recycle their weddings for ten years. The UK's original online marketplace for creative & stylish brides to buy and sell pre-loved wedding items, you'll find everything from the dress to the decor, from designer to DIY. Shop for pre-loved, handmade and items to hire from the UK’s most fabulous brides & wedding businesses.

The Enzoani Magnolia come in at £1,100 as it has never been worn or altered. The mermaid style features a gorgeous train made of layers of mesmerising glitter tulle and lace. More glitter lines on the gown give an extra pop effect. Chantlily lace is used throughout the gown to finish this enchanting look.

ASOS Marketplace

ASOS Marketplace is home to 900+ small businesses including independent brands and vintage boutiques from 50+ countries. Whether you're on the hunt for a vintage wedding dress or bridesmaid dress, vintage boutiques have done the hard work for you, sourcing loads of incredible one-off items.

Like this Vintage 90's Embroidered Full Skirt Wedding Dress – a stunning throwback, this beautiful vintage wedding dress in immaculate condition. It has an embroidered bodice top with short sleeves and low back. A full skirt and train with matching embroidered detail. It is a gorgeous satin material and so beautifully elegant. Complete with underskirt and mesh. It is in a beautiful condition and has been fully dry cleaned.

Nearly Newlyweds

Nearly Newlywed is an online-only listing boutique that offers an exclusive white-glove concierge service for our brides-to-be and newlyweds. Shop and sell authentic new, sample, and pre-loved designer wedding dresses risk-free with easy returns and huge savings off retail!

And the best part about this one? You can get your ladies together in person or virtually and try on your wedding dress! You have 5 calendar days from the moment you receive the dress to decide if you’ll be walking down the aisle in it If you don’t like it, you can just send them an email and they’ll arrange the return with you. Once your seller confirms they received it in good condition you will be refunded your purchase less a $50 return fee.

The Sottero and Midgley 'Safira' is just one of the beautiful gowns they have on display on their site. This dress is a beautiful ball gown, in excellent condition and only worn once. The bodice is beautifully embellished and accents the waist. The skirt has several flowing layers, with a medium-length train. Off-the-shoulder lace sleeves, a romantic flowy skirt and beautiful sparkly pearl beading, this is the dress for the bride who wants a fairytale wedding.