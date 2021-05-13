The best Meg Ryan rom-com is on TV tonight for ultimate cosy vibes

Grab the cosy blankets and your favourite snack, because tonight is movie night! If you’ve got a bad case of the Thursday blues, then we have just what you need to cheer you up — our favourite Meg Ryan rom-com, When Harry Met Sally.

The 1989 classic is airing on TV tonight, giving us those warm, cosy nostalgic vibes which we desperately need right now. It really is the perfect film to sit down with on a cold blustery day, with a large cup of tea in one hand and a big buttery bowl of popcorn in the other.

The famous film, written by Nora Ephron, stars Meg Ryan as Sally Albright and Billy Crystal as Harry Burns. It follows the newly graduated unlikely pair as they embark as strangers on a cross-country road trip from Chicago to New York City.

Harry and Sally are nothing alike, as they soon discover on this lengthy car ride, which ends when they arrive at their destination and agree not to be friends. However, fate had other plans. Through a series of chance encounters over the years, slowly but surely Harry and Sally weave themselves into each other’s lives, forming a friendship which ultimately turns out to be a lot more than either of them bargained for.

When Harry Met Sally is one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, and is still loved by new generations to this day. As well as Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, the film also starred Carrie Fisher (the Star Wars franchise), Bruno Kirby (City Slickers, Good Morning, Vietnam) and Steven Ford (Transformers).

It’s also the movie with the infamous scene where Meg Ryan’s character fakes an orgasm in the middle of a crowded restaurant just to prove a point — so props to her for that, if nothing else.

Make sure to tune into When Harry Met Sally, tonight on BBC FOUR at 9pm for some much-needed feel-good vibes — you won’t regret it!