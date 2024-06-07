The best gifts for dads this Father’s Day 2024

With Father’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to get prepared for the big day.

There’s nothing we love more than spoiling our loved ones, including the dad or father figure we have in our life, and this special occasion allows us to really thank our fathers and acknowledge that we appreciate everything they’ve done for us.

Whether your dad is into sports, fashion, food or is a dab hand at DIY, our masterlist of present inspiration will make your choice for a meaningful gift so much easier.

So, if you’re still unsure of what to buy the dad in your life, check out the wide variety of ideas in our gift guide below.

Clarins Men Energizing Gift Set – RRP €46

Presented in a Clarins Men-coloured denim case, this is the perfect energising kit with all the essentials for clear and revitalised skin. There is a cleansing gel for the face, and a shower gel for the body and hair. For the face, a refreshing moisturising gel with organic red ginseng extract that restores men's thicker skin and gives it a boost of energy. And for the eyes, all the youthful expertise of Double Serum Eye. Available from www.clarins.ie or from all good department stores and pharmacies nationwide.

Tassimo by Bosch Style Coffee Machine at Currys – RRP was €80, now €49.99

The Tassimo by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine is a sleek and compact pod coffee maker designed for ease of use and convenience. It features one-touch operation, automatic cleaning, and a variety of drink options, making it perfect for coffee lovers. This coffee machine is an excellent Father's Day gift as it combines functionality with style, allowing dads to enjoy a wide range of barista-quality beverages at home effortlessly. Its compact design fits any kitchen, making it a thoughtful and practical gift. Buy from Currys here.

Ralph Lauren Polo Eau De Toilette – RRP from €80

Treat your dad to a fresh and sporty new scent this Father’s Day. This bold, fresh, and powerful frangance has top notes of Bergamot essence, Aquatic accord, Lavandin Heart, mid notes of Geranium, sunflower seeds accord, Clary sage essence heart, and base notes of Vetiver Haiti, Sandalwood essence, Patchouli sustain heart for a unique fresh and fruity blend. Buy here and here, and from select independent pharmacies nationwide.

Gift Voucher for Redcastle Hotel, Donegal – RRP various

This Father’s Day, take your dad on a trip to Redcastle Hotel, located on the shores of Lough Foyle. Spend quality time with your dad by playing a game of golf on the 9-hole course together, tucking into a delicious meal or enjoying a cocktail at the Captain’s Bar. Make long-lasting memories by taking a stroll through the parklands or taking in the lapping waters around the award-winning hotel. Vouchers can be posted directly to the recipient. Buy here.

DeWalt Xr DCr020 Compact Digital Radio from Chadwicks – RRP €119

The DW Compact Digital Radio DCR020 is a robust and versatile radio powered by mains or DEWALT 10.8V, 14.4V, and 18V XR Li-ion batteries. It features a Tech Box for protecting audio devices, a 3.5mm auxiliary port, and a USB port. This radio is a perfect Father’s Day gift, offering great sound quality and durability for both home and work environments, ensuring that Dad can enjoy his favourite tunes anywhere. Buy here with next day delivery (if ordered before 1pm) or same day click and collect. You can also visit one of Chadwicks’ 38 branches across the country to pick up a Chadwicks gift card.

L’Occitane Homme Hair & Body Duo – RRP €39

L’Occitane has a stunning range of gifts available for Father’s Day this year! For example, you could treat the main man in your life to this Homme Hair & Body Duo, containing the L’Occitane Shower Gel and Cap Cedrat Shower Gel. The L’Occitane scent encompasses beautiful lavender and wood, while the Cap Cedrat fragrance is dominated by smoky cedar. Buy here.

EQ Range of Fully Automatic Coffee Machines – RRP from €349

Any coffee-drinking dad will be thrilled to unwrap a fully automatic coffee machine from the Siemens EQ range this father’s Day. Treat him to a coffee machine with a variety of features that will make his morning coffee even smoother, such as the EQ300 coffee machine in Piano Black (from €349) or the EQ700 coffee machine in Morning Haze (from €999). Available in selected retailers nationwide or visit the Home of Innovation showroom.

Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard from Decathlon – RRP €305

Your outdoor loving dad can discover the delights of SUP or kayaking with Decathlon’s Silver 11'6" pack (board, paddle, pump, kayak seat). The compact design means the entire set fits into a hand-held carry bag. The dimensions and shape are designed to accommodate most people. Buy here or if you want to treat him to a gift card so he can pick up something himself, take a look HERE or pick one up in store.

Witness 8 by Steve Cavanagh (Published by Headline 25th July: pre-order for your dad!)

Looking for the perfect gift for Dad this Father's Day? Steve Cavanagh's latest thriller is an exceptional choice. Dive into the gripping tale of Ruby Johnson, a nanny and maid in Manhattan who knows too much about the wealthy families she works for. One fateful night, Ruby witnesses a murder and identifies the killer to the police. But Ruby isn't telling the whole truth, and there's something deeply unsettling about her. Eddie Flynn, a conman turned trial lawyer, is thrust into defending an innocent man accused of the crime. As Ruby's sinister game unfolds, it's clear that this is just the beginning of the deadly chaos she will cause. This book promises edge-of-your-seat suspense and intricate plot twists that will keep Dad hooked from start to finish. Treat Dad to a thrilling read this Father's Day with a book that combines mystery, intrigue, and legal drama in a way only Steve Cavanagh can. Pre-order for your dad now – he won’t mind the wait.

VOYA’s Cooling Shaving Foam – RRP €29

Level up dad’s grooming game this Father’s Day with VOYA’s cooling shaving foam! Say hello to smooth, hydrated skin with this shaving foam, boasting a blend of natural ingredients like essential oils and VOYA’s powerful Irish seaweed. Its cooling sensation provides a welcome relief, especially during those hot summer shaves. This year, you can give dad the gift of a spa-like experience right at home – because he deserves to look and feel his best every day! Buy here.

Whiskey Tasting at Lough Eske Castle, Donegal – RRP from €35

If your dad is a fan of whiskey, this experience is a must for Father’s Day. Treat him to the Whiskey Tasting Experience in the new whiskey cellar at this luxurious five-star hotel, located just minutes from Donegal town. You’ll get to learn about various notes and flavours of each drink from local Donegal distilleries. Buy here.

Gifts for Dad from Max Benjamin – RRP various

Add some luxury fragrance into your dad’s life this Father’s Day with a hand-crafted gift from Max Benjamin. Choose from a car fragrance, candle or diffuser from this family-owned candle-making studio. With scents such as Irish leather & Oud, Dodici and Italian Apothecary, there is something to suit any dad’s taste. Prices range from €20 for an individual item or a variety of gift sets ranging from €25 – €85. Shop the range here.

Hennessy V.S.O.P – RRP €72.35

If your dad enjoys a tipple at home, gift him his very own bottle of Hennessy V.S.O.P this Father’s Day. Also known as “Very Superior Old Pale”, this balanced cognac reveals mature notes with an aroma of fresh fruit and an undertone of suppleness. The full body flavour deepens with the taste of juicy fruits, vanilla, spices and mild tobacco, provided by the younger eaux-de-vie on the palate. Available to buy nationwide through grocers and independent off-licences.

Gentlemen's Hardware – 6-in-1 tooling pen from Standún – RRP €25

If your dad is a gadget-lover, he’ll be thrilled to unwrap the very handy 6-in-1 tooling pen from Gentlemen's Hardware. This versatile 6-in-1 is a mini toolbox in disguise as it includes a ballpoint pen, a spirit level, ruler, interchangeable screwdrivers, and a touch screen stylus, so your dad has everything he could need right in his pocket. Buy from Standún here.

BoohooMan Slim Tie, Pocket Square & Cuff Links Set – RRP €18

Give your dad the gift of style this Father’s Day with this sophisticated set from BoohooMan. These accessories are perfect for any special occasion and will help to enhance any outfit so your dad can truly dress to impress. Buy here.

Green Angel ‘Perfect Gift For Him’ Men’s Gift Set – RRP €25

Introducing the ultimate pampering experience for men! In celebration of Father’s Day, Green Angel skincare has created a stunning gift set, filled with skincare treats. The ‘Perfect Gift For Him’ features four top-selling Green Angel products worth €50, such as the Seaweed Shower Gel, Seaweed Daily Moisture Face Cream, Seaweed & Tea Tree Rescue Cream 30m, and the Green Angel Luxury Toiletry Bag. Each product contains a soothing concoction of vitamins, essential oils and minerals, each designed to help your skin to feel its best. Buy here.

Dunnes Stores Paul Costelloe Living Short Sleeve Oxford Shirt – RRP €35

As the summer is fast-approaching, this short-sleeved shirt from Irish designer Paul Costelloe will make a lovely addition to your dad’s wardrobe. The shirt comes in a variety of colours and is made of cotton, giving it some stretch for a comfort fit. With a button-down collar, turned up sleeves and a patch pocket with the designer's embroidered crest, your dad will be dressed to impress as the weather heats up. Buy here.

Remington Ultimate Head Shaver – RRP €99.99

For dads that like to keep their looks in top shape, the Remington Ultimate Head Shaver is the ideal gift this Father’s Day. This handy tool allows for a full head shave in less than 2 minutes, without compromising precision or comfort. Precision grooming is made effortless with the pop-up trimmer and 12 guide combs, and you can achieve over 1 month of usage before you need to recharge! It has also been created for easy travel, with features such as USB charging, cord and cordless options, a compact design and a premium travel pouch. Available from independent Irish electrical retailers and pharmacies nationwide.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Polka Dot Dressing Gown – RRP €50

Your dad can enjoy his well-earned downtime in classic style with this soft, pure cotton dressing gown from Marks & Spencer. It has been designed in a comfy, regular fit with an adorable polka-dot design. It also features two front pockets for handy storage, and a belt fastening so you have the option to wrap up tight. Buy here.

The Book Resort Father's Day Gift Hampers – RRP from €36

Why not treat your dad to a good book for Father’s Day? In celebration of this special day, The Book Resort has curated a range of gorgeous gift hampers, ranging in size and selection. Along with a gripping read, your dad’s hamper will also include some lovely treats such as delicious chocolate, adorable stripy socks, and a new mug for his endless cups of tea. Buy here.

Brunch at the Brickyard Gastropub – RRP various

Take your dad out for a mouth-watering meal at Brickyard Gastropub this Father’s Day. From traditional Irish breakfast classics to tasty twists on brunch favourites, he’ll be able to tuck into a yummy feast on his special day. You can also pair your meal with a refreshing pint of local craft beer or a delicious brunch cocktail to make a toast to your dad. Enjoy the cosy atmosphere at Brickyard Gastropub, located directly beside the Balally Luas stop in Dundrum.

Incredible Socks ‘You Are Incredible’ gift boxes – RRP from €19.99

Many dads love funky socks, so why not treat him to a new pair for Father’s Day? This year, Incredible Socks have a wonderful range of soft, durable and bright socks available in gift boxes. Crafted from premium bamboo, these socks are made from one of the most sustainable materials, meaning that your dad can enjoy socks that are both cosy and eco-friendly. Plus, 50 cent from every sale goes to Incredible Socks’ numerous charity partners – Bombay Teen Challenge, Jigsaw and Focus Ireland. Buy here.

Throw Throw Burrito Dodgeball Card Game from Easons – RRP €39.99

Have a laugh with your dad this Father’s Day with Throw Throw Burrito. This family-friendly party game is a mix between a card game and dodgeball, where you can collect cards, earn points, and throw squishy toy burritos at other players. This game is sure to bring out your dad’s competitive side. Buy from Easons here.

O’Driscolls Irish Whiskey – RRP €28.99

Any whiskey-drinking dad will be delighted to unwrap a bottle of this exceptional blended Irish whiskey. Created by the descendants of the ancient O’Driscoll Clan, the famous Pirate & Smuggler ancestors from Baltimore, West Cork, this whiskey is made from a blend of grain and malted barley. After being triple distilled and matured in bourbon casks for a minimum of 3 years, this whiskey makes the perfect gift for dad who enjoys a drink at home. Buy here.

NIVEA Men Sensitive Range – RRP from €2.99

NIVEA’s MEN Sensitive range has everything your dad needs to take care of his skin. Infused with Vitamin E and Chamomile, the entire range is particularly suited for sensitive skin. The range features a vast selection of affordable products. Some of the as the NIVEA MEN Sensitive Face Wash (RRP €6.49) to start and end the day with a fresh face; NIVEA MEN Sensitive Moisturiser (RRP €9.99) to give your skin endless hydration; and the NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shave Gel (RRP €5.99) to create a flawless, smooth shave. Available in pharmacies and supermarkets nationwide.

Flymo EasiLife Go 250 Robotic Lawnmower at Woodie’s – RRP €749.99

If your dad hates spending time with the lawnmower, make his life easier this Father’s Day with this robotic one from Flymo! Designed with an ‘easy life’ in mind, this fully automatic robot lawnmower gives you the perfect lawn with zero effort – perfect for when you want to spend less time mowing your lawn and more time relaxing and doing the things you love. Buy from Woodie’s here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 at Currys – RRP €479

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic BT is a stylish and versatile smartwatch, featuring a 47 mm silver case and built-in Bixby voice assistant. It offers comprehensive health tracking, including heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and fitness tracking, making it ideal for staying active and healthy. The watch also provides seamless connectivity with your smartphone for calls, notifications, and apps. This smartwatch makes a great Father's Day gift, combining functionality and style to enhance daily life and wellness. Buy from Currys here.

Sass and Belle – Bohemian Stars Dad Mug from Standún – RRP €11.99

Your dad will be reminded of your love for him with every sip of tea or coffee he enjoys in this Bohemian Stars Dad Mug. This stylish mug is the perfect sentimental token to show your appreciation for your dad, beautifully created from the Irish-owned brand Sass and Belle. Buy from Standún here.

Father's Day Gifts from ALDI – RRP € various

Impress your Dad this Father’s Day with ALDI's special gifts. Starting June 2nd, explore gift sets, men's fragrances, grooming essentials, and more. Treat him to Men’s EDP for €6.99, a Dartboard for €22.99, or an Electric Shaver for €24.99. Enjoy a freshly pulled pint with a Beer Dispenser for €29.99. Choose a Golf Gift Set for €6.99 or a Car Cleaning Gift Set for €9.99. Celebrate with Ardfallen Blended Irish Whiskey for €22.09. Save up to 30% on 100% Irish Bord Bia Quality Approved steaks from June 13th to 16th at ALDI.

The Father's Day Gift Hamper from Paddy Box – RRP from €49.95

If you’re struggling with what to get your dad this Father’s Day since it seems like he has everything, this hamper from Paddy Box is exactly what you should buy him. Treat your dad to a customisable hamper, jam-packed with a variety of items that suit him. From savouries, biscuits, chocolate bars, candy, clothing accessories, bar themed items and more, he’ll be spoiled with choice. If you really want to go all-out this Father’s Day, you can add a bottle or Red or White wine, Gin, Guinness or Whiskey to your hamper. Buy here.

Secrid Miniwallet Navy Original at Avoca – RRP €59.95

For dads who are always on the go, this stunning leather wallet will definitely come in handy! Made from 100% leather, the mini wallet also has an aluminium layer to protect cards from bending, breaking and unwanted wireless communications. Despite being mini and compact, the wallet has six card slots, meaning that your dad won’t have to sacrifice any of his most important cards. It also has plenty of space for some cash, too! Buy from Avoca here.

The Nature of Things Home Office Plus Gift Set – RRP €88.50

Give your dad the gift of relaxation with this set from Irish Brand, The Nature of Things. It features a Solenn Diffuser in Slate or Ice Blue colour and a selection of refreshing essential oils, perfect for your dad’s home office. Available to buy at select gift stores, including The Kilkenny Design Shop and Arnotts, as well as health stores nationwide or here.

Dunnes Stores Pádraig Harrington Golf Print Polo Shirt – RRP €30

For dads who love golf, Dunnes has plenty to offer this Father’s Day! In particular, Irish golf star Pádraig Harrington has created this polo shirt for golf fanatics to wear. This shirt has been created with a fabric that offers UVA and UVB protection from the sun, as well as a stretchy design to provide flexibility. The fabric also has quick dry and moisture management technology, which makes it easier to stay cool on the course. Available in both blue and pink. Buy here.

Aqua Sana Spa Longford Forest – RRP from €79

Why not treat your dad to the gift of relaxation for Father’s Day? Aqua Sana Spa, located in the heart of Longford Forest, has an array of options to spoil your father this year. Starting from €79, you can send him a gift voucher by email or post, which he can then use to book a full spa day or a twilight session. Or, starting from €99 (price varies per day and per person) your dad can create special memories exploring all of Aqua Sana’s experiences. The spa offers an array of treatments, including the Ultimate Back Revival and the Elemis Freestyle Deep Tissue Massage. Buy here.

Dyson Zone headphones with air purification – RRP €629.99

Dyson Zone headphones have unmatched audio quality. These are perfect for dads who love music and podcasts, mowing the lawn undisturbed or travelling without catching any nasty bugs and filtering out odours (they have an innovative purification filter which can be clipped on!). Buy here.

Golf Approach Practice Net from Decathlon – RRP €32

The Golf Approach Practice Net is ideal for golfers who want to practice at home. Its frame is bound by an elastic band, ensuring quick and easy setup. This net allows golfers to improve their skills in the convenience of their own backyard. It's a great Father’s Day gift, perfect for any golf enthusiast looking to refine their game without needing to visit the course. Buy here or if you want to treat him to a gift card so he can pick up something himself, take a look HERE or pick one up in store!

Jerry Can Bar – The Original Mixer – RRP €182

If your dad enjoys a tipple at home, treat him to this eye-catching Jerry Can Mini Bar so he can store his favourite drinks in style. Each mini bar comes in a variety of colours and is customisable. It includes three tumbler glasses that can be personalised, a lock and key system for secure storage, a stained pine interior featuring unique wood graining, a can rack dispenser that holds five standard fizzy drink cans, and a bottle compartment for your chosen liquor. A wooden door plate can also be added for names, quotes or special messages. Buy here.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – RRP €189

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 6.8" eReader features a high-resolution E-ink display, providing a paper-like reading experience. With 16 GB of storage, it holds thousands of books and offers up to six weeks of battery life. Its waterproof design and Bluetooth connectivity for audiobooks make it versatile for reading anywhere. This eReader is an excellent Father's Day gift, perfect for dads who love to read, offering convenience and access to a vast library at their fingertips. Buy from Currys here.

The Lindt LINDOR Milk Heart Box – RRP €11

You can’t go wrong with these irresistible, creamy truffles this Father’s Day. Your dad won’t be able to put these delicate milk chocolate shells that have smooth melting chocolate centres down once he opens the pretty heart-shaped box. Available to buy in supermarkets nationwide.

Grooming Tools from Boots – RRP various

If your dad is all about grooming, why not show your appreciation for him by expanding his beard and hair care collection? Boots have a variety of products to suit all dads, including the Slick Gorilla Comb Set Gift Set (RRP Was €24.99, Now €18.74), Remington Limitless X5 Rotary Shaver (RRP Was €189.99, Now €94.99) and Dapper Dan Signature Style Gift Set (RRP Was €29.99, Now €22.49). Available to buy in store or here.

Tullamore D.E.W. – RRP from €32

If your dad is a whiskey enthusiast, he’ll love a bottle of Tullamore D.E.W. for Father’s Day! Whether he enjoys his whiskey neat, on the rocks or in his favourite cocktail, a bottle of this smooth whiskey is the perfect addition to any drinks trolley. Tullamore D.E.W. is firmly connected to its roots in Tullamore, and their iconic bottle has just been revamped in time for Father’s Day. Available to buy in any reputable off licence or supermarket.

Finding Margaret by Andrew Pierce – Published by Biteback

If your dad enjoys reading a good book, treat him to his heart-warming page turner by journalist and broadcaster Andrew Pierce. This title tells the moving story of how Pierce traced his birth mother and reveals what really happened when he finally tracked her down, after she did her very best to ensure he would never find her. Available to buy from all good bookstores.

Prada Olfactory Miracle of the Rose – RRP €312

Go all-out his Father’s Day and treat your dad to a fragrance from the Prada Olfactory collection. The scent 'Miracle of the Rose' is a deep blend of leather, agarwood and tobacco with potent notes of Rose Absolute and Patchouli to suit all dads. This infusion of fragrance will create the sensation of walking through multiple labyrinthine rooms, each with a unique scent, so your dad will enjoy an olfactory journey with every use of this fragrance. Buy here.

Everyday and Active Wear from Life Style Sports – RRP various

Freshen up your dad’s wardrobe this Father’s day with everyday and active wear from Life Style Sports. Choose from the vast collection of men’s products at Life Style to make sure your dad has stylish, comfortable outfits that enhance a healthy lifestyle. From clothes with moisture-wicking fabrics to pieces with ergonomic design, you’re sure to find the perfect present for your dad that will elevate his exercise routine. Buy here.

Marks & Spencer Autograph Leather Pebble Grain Washbag – RRP €54

For dads who travel often, this stunning washbag from M&S would be the ideal gift for Father’s Day! Not only does it have ample room for all of his skincare essentials, but its classic leather design is also incredibly stylish and easy to wipe clean. Available in both brown and black. Buy here.

LEGO Bricktionary Experience – Family pass RRP from €45

If your dad is young at heart or has a love for LEGO, a trip to the Lego Bricktionary Experience is a must this Father’s Day. Enjoy an adventure-filled day with plenty of creating, laughter and bonding time at this experience located in The Theatre of Light in the Point Village shopping centre. Whether your dad is new to the world of LEGO or is a seasoned builder, this day out will be a treat to remember as the children guess what Dad is building and check to see if his creation withstands the earthquake zone. Sensory-friendly time slots are also available. Buy here.

Dunnes Stores Woven Lounge Pyjama Set – RRP €15

There’s no better feeling than getting into bed in brand new pyjamas after a long day. Your dad will really appreciate this ultra-soft cotton pyjama set for Father’s Day this year. With a soft short-sleeved top and long pants in a choice of two designs, every dad will look forward to wearing these pyjamas to go to the land of nod. Buy here.

Weber Q2000 Gas BBQ with Stand at Woodie’s – RRP €299.00

For dads that love barbecues, the Weber Q2000 gas barbecue is an easy solution for any meal! The barbecue can be removed from the stand, making it convenient to move for picnics and camping trips. Buy from Woodie’s here.

BoohooMan Faux Suede Slip On Mules – RRP €54

This Father’s Day, treat your dad to a pair of modern mules that he’ll enjoy wearing to every occasion. With a sleek look and easy slip-on design, your dad won't want to take off these trendy and comfy shoes. Buy here.

Hendrick’s Gin – RRP €38

The gin-loving dad in your life will love a bottle of his favourite tipple this Father’s Day. With a unique infusion of rose and cucumber, Hendrick’s Gin creates a refreshing flavour that any gin enthusiast will enjoy. Your dad can relax with a classic G&T or have fun creating his very own one-of-a-kind cocktail concoction at home. Available to buy in any reputable off licence.

L’Occitane Cap Cedrat Collection – RRP €88, worth €109.50

L’Occitane has got you sorted this Father’s Day with beautiful guests, including this one based on their beloved Cap Cedrat scent. This set includes the iconic fragrance transformed into three items – a deodorant, shower gel and eau de toilette. Combining vibrant, aquatic and citrus notes with an intriguing base of woody spices, every dad will immediately fall in love with this scent! Buy here.

Learn To Cook With Neven – Published by Gill Books – RRP €15.99

If your dad is an aspiring chef and is looking to broaden his recipe knowledge, this step-by-step cookbook from Neven Maguire is the perfect present this Father’s Day. With 80 easy recipes and plenty of basic kitchen how-tos, your dad will be whipping up delicious dishes in no time at all. Buy from Dunnes Stores here.

Irish Fashion from Magee 1866 – RRP various

If your dad is a fashion fanatic, he’ll love an item from Donegal’s premium slow fashion brand, Magee 1866. With collections perfect for summer weather and special occasions, these quality clothes will be a great addition to his wardrobe this Father’s Day. Whether he’d prefer the linen shirts (from €99), linen suits (from €199 per blazer) or lambswool jumpers (€105), there is a variety of colours to choose from to suit his taste. Buy in stores or here.

Laser Hair Removal Treatment from Eavanna Breen Clinic – RRP from €90

Gift your dad a self-care experience with a laser hair removal treatment at the Eavanna Breen clinic in Dublin. This unique present will help to bring comfort and confidence to your dad so when he’s next on holiday, the body hair he doesn’t love will finally be gone. The expert team will create a relaxing atmosphere during the laser hair removal sessions so your dad can indulge in some well-earned me-time. Buy here.

George Foreman Fit Grill – RRP from €29.99

Now that the summer season is finally here, it’s time for barbecues and grills! This Father’s Day, one amazing gift that you could give your dad is to elevate his cooking appliances. George Foreman’s Fit Grill Collection allows you to reduce prep time, making it easier to create healthy dishes at home. Available in three different sizes, the collection offers vertical storage and has an improved non-stick grill coating, ensuring superior cooking results every time.

Meanwhile, for barbecues, the Indoor/Outdoor Grill (RRP €139.99) has room for over 15 servings of delicious barbecue staples. The BBQ grill is easily removed for grilling indoors, and is easy to clean afterwards. With five heat settings, the Indoor/Outdoor Grill is also apartment approved, meaning that, come rain or shine, you can still enjoy a scrumptious barbecue with loved ones. The George Foreman range is available from independent electrical retailers nationwide.

La Bougie’s Sage & Bitter Orange Candle – RRP €30

Give your dad the gift of relaxation this Father’s Day with a luxurious candle from La Bougie. This handcrafted candle, which is hand-poured in Ireland using natural waxes and pure essential oils, creates a unique aroma from the blends of refreshing sage and vibrant bitter orange. It also has a clean, long-lasting burn. Shop the full range from their boutique in Lymington UK, top nationwide retailers including Brown Thomas, Avoca and Meadows and Byrne, as well as over 100 independent retailers or buy here.

Selected Homme Bath Slim Fit Linen Blazer at Avoca – RRP €169.99

This modern tailored blazer is the perfect addition to your dad’s wardrobe this Father's Day. With a deep olive tone and linen fabric, your dad will be looking and feeling cool and comfortable in this stylish jacket. Buy from Avoca here.

Age Is Just A Number by Francis Brennan – Published by Gill Books – RRP €17.99

Francis Brennan had a few knocks, from health scares to losing loved ones, but with the wisdom of his years under his belt, he is certain that his best years are ahead of him. In this guide to growing older gracefully, Francis speaks to the experts and shares practical advice based on his own experiences. It will show you how to stay connected to the world, continue to challenge yourself, maintain good health and psychological wellbeing, navigate change with a positive attitude, and look after your finances. Buy from Dunnes Stores here.

Dyson Solarcycle Morph desk lamp in Prussian Blue and Copper – RRP €549.99

Engineered for versatility and inspired by natural light, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph™ has unique local daylight tracking and delivers light throughout a room in four different formats – as an indirect, task, feature or ambient light. Buy here.

ClarinsMen Hydration Essentials – RRP €38

If your dad tends to travel a lot, then he will definitely appreciate having some luxurious products to take with him! Clarins have created this handy ClarinsMen Hydrations Essentials set, which includes four mini products that are staples in any toiletries bag. The kit includes a ClarinsMen Super Moisture Balm for extreme hydration, a ClarinsMen Shampoo & Shower for 2-in-1 hair and body, toning and conditioning, a ClarinsMen Active Face Wash detox foaming gel, and a Clarins Double Serum Light Texture serum for intensive anti-ageing. Buy here.

Marks & Spencer Autograph Leather Weekend Bag – RRP €170

If your dad wants to travel in style, this leather bag from Marks & Spencer’s Autograph range is the perfect gift for him! It includes top carry handles as well as a detachable shoulder strap, so you can keep hands-free while travelling. The design also comes with plenty of storage, such as a full-length zip opening, an interior zipped pocket and two outer slip pockets at the sides. Available to purchase in both brown and black leather. Buy here.

Dinner at Little Pyg

Whether your dad is a foodie or simply enjoys a great meal, treat him to a delicious dinner at Little Pyg, nestled in the heart of Dublin. Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere with your dad as he divulges in modern European cuisine at this trendy location. Little Pyg recently won multiple Pizza Europa Awards, including the best pizza in Ireland and 15th in Europe, so you know exactly what you should try with Dad this Father’s Day! Book here.

Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Le Parfum – RRP from €94

If your dad is a fan of fragrances, this scent by Prada will make a great addition to his collection. The key ingredients include lemon essence, a saffron accord and oakwood. The heart of the scent has notes of lavandin oil and sage, enriched with saffron and creamy iris accord for a sophisticated scent. Base notes of patchouli and vetiver blend with the smokiness of tobacco accord to leave an unforgettable impression. This fragrance is also refillable, which minimises the use of packaging materials. Buy here and here, and from select Independent Pharmacies nationwide.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Love My Daddy Slogan Sleepsuit – RRP €13.50

If you have recently welcomed a newborn with your partner, you could give your other half with the most adorable surprise for Father’s Day! This year, Marks & Spencer have designed this beautiful ‘I Love My Daddy’ sleepsuit, complete with an embroidered bear. It has concealed poppers at the front for your little one, with further poppers at the nappy area for easy changes. Available in sizes from 0 months to 12 months. Buy here.

A Week of Socks ‘The Ultimate Black Sock’ – RRP from €59

You can never go wrong with socks for Father’s Day! A Week of Socks has the perfect solution for any dad who struggles to find matching socks. The homegrown Irish business has launched its new, colourful collection of always-identical socks, including their classic ‘Ultimate Black Sock’ with bright blue and pink designs. The socks are made of 80% combed cotton, providing 'hole-proof' resilience and temperature regulation. Each purchase also includes a machine washable laundry bag (which also doubles as a travel bag) and unique expanding storage box. Buy here.

Hennessy X.O – RRP €205.50

If you’re planning on really elevating your dad’s Father’s Day this year, treat him to a bottle of Hennessy X.O. With flavours of candied fruit, the sensation of an intense, rising heat reveals the complex taste of eaux-de-vie, which is aged in oak barrels. There are strong, spicy notes with a distinct peppery flavour and a hint of chocolate. Any cognac-loving dad will be thrilled to receive this luxurious bottle on June 16th. Available to buy nationwide through grocers and independent off-licences.

A Dyson Supersonic Nural Hairdryer – RRP €449.99

Every dad deserves to have good hair and Dyson’s latest release has a scalp-friendly setting, which means your dad won’t have to worry about having a dry or flaky scalp. This Father’s Day, treat your dad to good looking hair. Buy here.

Gentlemen’s Afternoon Tea at the The 5 star Morrison Dublin – RRP €37 per person

An ideal way to celebrate Father’s Day this year is by treating your dad to the Gentlemen’s Afternoon Tea at The 5 star Morrison Dublin, Curio Collection by Hilton. This unique twist on a traditional afternoon includes mouth-watering steak sandwiches, beef sliders, smoked rasher scones and whiskey chocolate truffles. Dad can wash it all down with a bottle of Wicklow Wolf. Book here.

Dunnes Stores Paul Costelloe Living 100% Irish Linen Ambassador Hat – RRP €40

Now that we’re into the summer months, your dad will appreciate having a sophisticated new sunhat to keep themselves sun-safe. This beautiful hat from luxury designer Paul Costelloe is woven from pure Irish linen. It also features a wide brim, brass eyelets, and a faux leather band. Your dad will be able to enjoy the summer weather in style! Buy here.