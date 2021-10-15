The BEST festive rom-com is returning to Netflix next month

If you live for the festive season, and love nothing more than a cosy, Christmas film then we’ve got great news for you! One of the all time BEST Christmas films, Love Actually, will finally be returning to Netflix next month, and we for one, can’t wait to rewatch it again and again.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, the official Netflix account for the UK and Ireland announced, “NEWS, ACTUALLY: Love Actually *will* be on Netflix UK/IE this Christmas. Coming 16 November.”

They followed this exciting news up with one of our favourite quotes from the film: “Eight is a lot of legs, David.” It really is.

Eight is a lot of legs, David. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 14, 2021

Love Actually is an iconic festive, British, romantic comedy, featuring an all-star ensemble cast, written and directed by the legendary Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones’ Diary, Notting Hill, About Time).

Each and every character in this festive flick is a star in their own right, with the cast list featuring Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Thomas Sangster, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Laura Linney, Martin Freeman, Joanna Page, Rowan Atkinson, Claudia Schiffer and January Jones.

The 2003 film includes at least 10 different storylines which are all interconnected in hilarious and heartwarming ways. It has a tendency to make us laugh, cry, cringe and swoon all at once.

In fact, nothing brings a tear quicker to my eye than watching Emma Thompson quietly sob over her husband’s adultery before pulling herself together and putting on a brave face for her children’s nativity.

If there’s only one festive film I watch this year (highly unlikely), let it be this one.

Love Actually returns to UK and Irish Netflix this coming November 16. In the meantime, get yourself excited by checking out the trailer below: