The best Christmas film is on TV tonight for ultimate cosy vibes

It’s that funny time of the year when Christmas feels like a distant memory and yet we have an eternity to wait until it comes around again. The weather is less than ideal, Summer is still months away and the never ending lockdowns are certainly taking their toll on all of us.

That’s why we couldn’t be more delighted to hear that one of our absolute favourite festive films is on the telly tonight, offering the ultimate cosy vibes which we desperately need on this dreary Wednesday.

That’s right folks — the iconic Christmas film, Home Alone is going to be airing on Film Four this evening, at 6:55pm!

Home Alone has become somewhat of a cult classic, certainly come December anyway. Originally released in 1990, this nostalgic John Humes film stars child actor Macaulay Culkin (My Girl, Richie Rich) as eight-year-old Kevin McCallister.

When the rest of Kevin’s family jet off to France for the holidays, accidentally leaving him behind, Kevin thinks all of his wishes have finally come true — he made his family disappear, allowing him to live however he wants.

However, when two local burglars, Harry and Marv, make the mistake of choosing the McCallister house as their next target, Kevin takes matters into his own hands, defending his home through a series of hilarious booby traps.

Ultimately, Home Alone is a fun-filled story about family, unconditional love, a little boy and the hijinks he gets up to once left alone.

Other stars from the film include Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creak), who played Kevin's frazzled mother, Joe Pesci (Goodfellas) and Daniel Stern (City Slickers) played the 'Wet Bandits', Harry and Marv, while John Heard (Beaches) played Kevin's father Peter.

Make sure to tune into Film Four, this evening at 6:55pm for some festive movie magic. You can also check out the comically dated trailer for Home Alone here;