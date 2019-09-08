The best burgers in Dublin: From one foodie to another

There is nothing worse than spending your hard-earned cash on food that tastes terrible.

That is why I always search high and low, researching restaurant reviews or checking Yelp ratings before trying out a new eatery.

Out of all the amazing different foods out there, you would think a good, ol’ burger would be one of the easiest ones to get right.

Wrong. I have had some soggy bunned and bland, burnt burgers on my eating excursions in town, being left with major regret in their stead.

So, in honour of Thursday's National Burger Day, I am sharing my knowledge of the best burgers in Dublin with all of my fellow foodies.

1. Bunsen Burger

Starting with the obvious, Bunsen is seriously one of the most delicious burgers I have had touch my lips. Its toasted, Brioche bun and well-done patty is simply perfect. This is a great place if you are one of those people who can never decide what to order. Their minimalist menu cuts your choices down to two options: with or without cheese.

2. Jo’burger

This place has the biggest burgers you have ever seen, and you will want every last bite. Quality, sirloin beef sandwiched between a generous amount of towering toppings. If you fill up quickly, I recommend ordering your patty in a wrap so that you can savour each morsel of quality beef. Make sure to try out their crispy sweet potato fries. They also have delicious veggie burgers as well.

3. The Counter

Perfect for picky eaters or those with unique tastes, The Counter lets you build your own burgers. Choose your patty size, cheese type, sauce (they have over 20 kinds), and tasty toppings. I personally prefer adding a sunny-side up egg, crispy onion, bacon, and avocado on mine. They have amazing chicken wings as well. This restaurant provides the ultimate burger experience, letting you participate in creating a scrumptious burger tailored to your own taste.

4. Wowburger

It’s all in the name with these fast-food styled burgers. One bite alone will have you saying ‘WOW’. As a former Californian resident, I can say that this is the closest thing I have ever found to In-n-out. With just the perfect amount of cheese smothered grease, this grub is the perfect combination of top-quality food for a low-cost price. Plus, you can find most locations inside a pub, making it the perfect drunken munchie for those late-night cravings.

5. The Mad Egg

Best chicken burger I have ever had. Don’t let the name fool you, this is not a brunch place. The hipster eatery deals out fried chicken burgers that are finger-lickin’ good. They have a range of different sauces from buffalo to ranch dressing that soak into the crispy chicken creating a perfectly balanced texture. Their bacon mac n’ cheese and build-your-own cheesecake are must-eats as well. Keep in mind there is usually a longer wait, so make sure to put your name in before heading across the road to The Bleeding Horse for a pint.

6. On the Pig’s Back

If you’re a vegan, you know how hard it is to find a decent burger in the city that doesn't taste like straight-up cardboard. This place has the best animal-free patties in Dublin. It's top-notch vegan and vegetarian burgers are served with vegan mayo and vegan cheese on a soft, wholesome brown bun. The menu also has delectable bites for carnies as well, including buffalo chicken wings and gorgeous beef burgers. The homemade rustic wedges are favoured among all types of eaters. Oh, and did I mention they are vegan?

7. Ray’s Pizza

Photo Credit: My Slightly Messy Life

Yes, you read that right. Although it’s known primarily for its pizza, this underrated grubhub has fantastic burgers. These mouthwatering delights hit the spot after a long day of trying to eat healthy. Plus, all of their fries are made to order. And while their pizza is subpar in my opinion, they have the best cheeseburger combo in the city. You will not regret choosing Ray’s for your cheat meal.

8. Token

Vintage arcade games, a variety of beers, scrumptious food – this is the ideal scene for you and your friends. Token’s burgers are made of tasty, grass-fed beef and are also available vegan-style. The vegan chick burger rivals that of On the Pig's Back. Also, their Out-n-In burger will change your life with its mouth-watering bacon jam spread. Check out their cheapskate deal that includes a main, side, drink, and ten tokens for games. There is also an entire floor of pinball machines, so what’s not to like at this hipster hangout?

9. BuJo

This Sandymount burger joint seems causal from the outside, but its food is five-star rated. One bite will confirm that all ingredients are from local farms, making this unique restaurant completely sustainable. So, not only is your burger fresh and delicious, but it also supports small, struggling Irish farms. Make sure to try their limited-edition Au Poivre burger with peppered brie, portobello mushrooms, and dijon dressing. It pairs perfectly with their caramelised Guinness milkshake.

10. Borza’s Takeaway

Photo Credit: Google Reviews/Martha Solis

Looking for a late-night, greasy fix? Borza’s has bomb bites that will hit the spot. Their Italian pork sausage burger is a favourite for locals with its original, spicy flavours, allowing for the perfect amount of crunch with each savoury mouthful. This family-owned chipper goes the extra mile by making their own vinegar and freshly cut chips, which have become all the rage in Sandymount.

So, next time you have a hankering for a delish burger, try out one of these Dublin favourites.

From one foodie to another, these burgers are worth every penny.