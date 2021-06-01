The best anti-blemish treatments for those pesky pimples

There is nothing worse than waking up excited and ready to face the day, only to find that small colony of spots have set up camp on your face.

They nestle in at the corner of your mouth, plant their white spot flag on your nose, or worse, make the trek up as far as your forehead for maximum scarring. Putting makeup over them just irritates them further and let’s be real – just makes them look worse. Wearing a mask means bacteria and hot air washes over the all day, adding to the fiasco.

So how can we treat them in a safe and clean way to minimise their impact and carry on about our day without worrying about the infestation on our chin?

We’ve compiled a list of the top rated blemish treatments that provide targeted and effective remedies for the breakout that’s stressing you out. Quick, painless and allows you to go about your day knowing your skin is well taken care of.

This treatment is known to clear blemishes fast, reduce inflammation, and prevent clogged pores with the non-drying, gentle, and targeted treatment. With a cream formula, it is easily layered under makeup without drying or flaking, so you can treat your skin and look amazing too.

As well as treating active blemishes, the 2% Succinic Acid has a gentle peeling effect to gently exfoliate the skin and clear pores, whilst also helping prevent them from clogging again after use. Combined with 2% Sulfur and supporting Hyaluronic Acid, this works to reduce excess oil, and unclog pores whilst hydrating the skin. With the added benefit of 1% Salicylic Acid, this targeted treatment will help shrink blemishes and blackheads whilst remaining gentle on the skin.

The Succinic Acid Blemish Treatment has a green coloured formula that is obtained from a natural chlorophyll derived plant pigment. (Not recommended for pregnant women.)

KILLA is a blemish patch powered by ZitSticka’s signature microdart technology (far finer than a strand of your own hair), to flood the epicentre of your early-stage zit/spot/blemish with targeted ingredients, clearing the upcoming drama, before it gets real. Each ZitSticka patch has been designed to cover, hide, protect, infuse and improve the appearance of your next unwelcome vi-zit-or (with minimal effort and exceptional speed).

The transparent patch is layered with 24 self-dissolving microdarts that melt within 2 hours of application, flattening and calming the zit's angry appearance at the source. Clean target site with a swab and allow to dry. Place and hold the KILLA patch down for 10 secs. Remove after 2+ hours or ideally, leave on overnight. Repeat with a new application, if necessary.

Designed specifically for oily and sensitive skin, the Normaderm S.O.S Sulphur Paste reduces the appearance of pores and instantly targets the appearance of blemishes with a drying action. Clinically proven to reduce the appearance of blemishes overnight with a formula containing 10% sulphur, niacinamide and glycolic acid, its users agree that the size of existing blemishes appeared reduced (96%), the overall skin quality improved (92%) and that their pores appeared reduced – it’s a win win!

This emergency product dries and reduces imperfections, calming and relieving the area to be treated. Day after day the size of the imperfection is diminished by this non-oily light green gel that promotes a feeling of freshness on the skin.

Its key dermatological ingredients include meadowsweet extract and salicylic acid to target the imperfection. Purslane extract soothes the treated area.

To use, apply directly to imperfections morning and evening and at any moment of the day in case of emergency.

With a background in medical patch technology, Patchology’s intelligent masks and hydrogels deliver potent ingredients straight to your cells without any going to waste so you can get maximum effects with minimal effort. A must-have if you’re in a never-ending cycle of unwelcome blackhead and whitehead eruptions, this Breakout Box from Patchology comes with 24 Blemish-Shrinking Salicylic Acid Dots, 24 Pore Clearing Anti-Blemish Dots and 3 Detoxifying Charcoal Nose Strips to ensure you’re never without a hard-working hero that will diminish breakouts and clogged pores in a matter of hours.

Each of the 24 Blemish-Shrinking Salicylic Acid Dots is infused with anti-acne agent salicylic acid that helps to slough away dead skin cells and tea tree oil to help reduce inflammation and redness for a healthier, clearer and calmer complexion free from acne breakouts. Finally, the Pore Clearing Anti-Blemish Dots absorb gunk from the skin to eliminate whiteheads in an instant. Simply clean the targeted area and apply your chosen dot or strip and let them do the hard work!

Searching for everyday skincare solutions for clear and healthy skin? Time to try Garnier Pure Active SOS Anti-Blemish Stick! This gel formula creates an invisible film over the affected area to quickly target imperfections and reduce the appearance of blemishes. The formula is enriched with Salicylic Acid to promote skin cell turnover, Zinc to help regulate sebum production, Eucalyptus to refresh the skin and Niacinamide, a known soothing ingredient.

To target imperfections and reduce the appearance of blemishes, apply the gel to the affected area as soon as a blemish appears and repeat twice daily, until imperfections are gone.