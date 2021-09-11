The beloved “U Are Alive*” mural in Dublin is now part of Simon Community’s new campaign

Dublin Simon Community has launched a new multi-channel communications campaign in partnership with Dublin artist Maser and creative agencies BBDO and Banjoman which aims to acknowledge the rich and challenging lives of those experiencing homelessness. The core message of the campaign “U Are Not Less” speaks directly to people experiencing homelessness with the faces of current and former Dublin Simon clients featuring throughout the creative campaign.

At the heart of the campaign is Maser’s much-loved “U Are Alive*” mural at the corner of Grantham Street, Dublin 2 which sits on the gable end of the Dublin Simon Community Camden Street charity shop. The mural has seen several iterations over the years, with Maser rejuvenating it specially for the launch of the campaign. The mural reads “U Are Alive*” with the asterisk “U Are Not Less” set to be added by the artist next week.

The “U Are Not Less” concept is expanded upon in a promotional video which features a poem written by BBDO and voiced by Caitriona Ennis available here. Powerful affirmations presented in the video such as “U Do Not Love Less”, “U Do Not Feel Less”, “U Do Not Hope Less” are now live on bus shelters and digi-panels across the city, developed in the style of Maser’s mural and speaking directly to those sleeping rough or living in emergency accommodation. Four clients of Dublin Simon Community volunteered to take part in the video to help deliver a message of hope and empowerment to members of the homeless community. The video will feature on social media, YouTube and as a pre-roll advert on Irish streaming services.

Speaking about the campaign, Head of Fundraising & Communications at Dublin Simon Community Emma Kilkenny said:

“This campaign directly addresses the people we serve. Often in fundraising, we see organisations appealing to donors, leaving no message or space for dialogue with the people on whose behalf the fundraising is being done. After such an incredibly challenging year and a half for us all and especially those in addiction, housing insecurity or homeless services, we felt it was really important to reach out to our clients and remind them of the fundamental things we all lose sight of when we reach our lowest ebb. I would like to thank the clients from our services who volunteered to participate in the campaign for their courage and passion in helping us to deliver this message.

“As always, we would like to thank our wonderful partners in BBDO, Maser and Banjoman for their ingenuity, dedication and kindness in developing such an innovative and important campaign, which aims to restore a sense of hope in our clients and evoke a sense of solidarity and understanding among the people of Dublin and the surrounding counties.”

The “U Are Not Less” campaign kicks off this week and will feature a suite of advertisements across social, out-of-home, radio and online streaming, supported by an appeal to the donors of Dublin Simon Community. All funds raised through the campaign will go directly towards people experiencing homelessness across Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Louth, Cavan and Monaghan.

You can donate to Dublin Simon Community at www.dubsimon.ie.