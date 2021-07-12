The bathroom transformations that will inspire you to spruce up your space!

Sometimes we just need a change. Especially nowadays, when life finally seems to be taking off again, we look around ourselves and just find things a little stale. Our wardrobes, our haircuts, even our homes. The first two are fairly easy to switch up and make a change with, but our homes can be a little trickier.

In spaces like the bathroom in particular, it can feel hard to make any significant changes without stripping the whole place. But these DIY-ers have proven that small, simple changes – that won’t break the bank – can really transform our space! Have look through some of the before and after pictures below to get inspired to switch up your space!

Melanie’s idea to paint and stencil her tiles is a little more work than some of the other ideas, but it has such an amazing effect on the space, that we couldn’t help but share it. A crafting queen, she’s all about home projects to spruce up her space. Stencilling is a great way to add pattern to your room, drawing the eye and creating a point of interest. Find stencil patterns online or even make your own one, but just be sure that the pattern all lines up to create a seamless effect.

Maggie Langford’s artwork is simply stunning and great inspiration for brightening up your space. She specialises in these abstract paintings that bring art out of the frame and integrate it into your home. Your bathroom can be a great place to get adventurous with something like this, or even a more simplistic version like colour-blocking if you don’t feel confident enough with a brush to attempt something like this. She takes her deep red bathroom from dark and dull to bright and interesting with a few choice colours and lighting changes, showing how a little work can make a huge difference.

Natalie’s page is dedicated to making the most of her home and updating it herself. This bathroom transformation uses just a few key steps to change the space from drab to fab, using panelling and paint to give it a major upgrade.

She switches up the countertop in this video, swapping it out for a light and bright IKEA countertop that instantly brightens the entire room and matches the added panelling to it to bring in more light to the area. Then a few simple additions of plants and natural wood and fabrics make the space so inviting and airy that you wouldn’t think it was the same bathroom!

Kayley’s bathroom goes from cold to cosy with this amazing $250 transformation! A grout refresh makes a huge difference, giving everything a shiny clean gleam, rather than a dank dull grey, while switching up the hardware gives the cabinet a funky vintage feel. The addition of the mirror keeps the space modern and again, the little bit of wooden panelling really makes the space feel well-thought out and cared for. The small things make a huge difference, as we see with the framed artwork and luxurious looking shower curtain adding a hint of class and luxury to the space. This is definitely one of our favourite transformations.

If all of those ideas feel like too much work or just a bit too high maintenance for your DIY skills, then the simplicity of this Arizona couple’s makeover could be for you! They took some super simple steps to level up this space, changing up the colour scheme, adding a little texture and fixing the lighting – because your lighting creates your atmosphere, a very important step to address in any makeover.

The framed mirror is what really changes the room for us though. That deliberate move immediately changes the feeling from functional to homey and comfortable. The textured shower curtain matching with the wall hanging creates continuity and purpose in the design, while upcycling the cabinet by painting it a trendy, soft, sage green modernises the whole look. Increased light over the mirror allows for a brighter room, giving it all a clean, put together feel. Totally achievable and totally gorgeous!