The back-to-work flats that will keep you comfortable and stylish all day long

With life slowly slowly resuming and normality beginning to make its return, it hopefully won't be long now before we're back in offices in some capacity. Some will mourn their remote working lifestyle while others can't wait to get back into the hustle and bustle of the office, meeting people for lunch and chatting with coworkers.

Regardless of how you feel about the return to the in-person work space, one thing is clear – our remote working outfits simply aren't going to cut it in a real life office. The days of pyjama bottoms and a shirt on a Zoom call are in the past, and in many ways we'll miss them. But in lots of other ways, we'll never turn down the opportunity to dress up again! But that doesn't have to mean discomfort in the office – don't compromise your feet's comfort for style upon your return to the office. Check out these super comfy and super chic office flats that will have you dancing from your commute to your desk – and look sleek while doing it!

Looking for a transition show that will take you summer to autumn? Look no further! These mules from Stradivarius are the ultimate ‘the weather doesn’t know what it’s doing’ shoe. Taking you from day to night, it’s a cigarette trousers’ dream pairing and the perfect piece to elevate an outfit from meh to amazing.

If you’re looking for an office shoe that will work with literally anything, then you’ve come to the right place. This square toed ballet flat has all the sturdiness of a loafer with the ease of a slip-on style. The contrasting toe cap adds an interesting and chic element to the design making it the ultimate office basic shoe that offers comfort and style.

For something a little more adventurous, this Amari shoe has totally caught our eye. Make a statement for your return to the office with these fun but professional ballerina flats. The strap around the heel of these simple flats keeps them secure and gives them a stylish look. The soft suede and leather lining provide extra cushioning for the foot. If you want to add some contrast to your neutral office outfit, pink is the ideal choice.

Timeless leather brogues with a feminine twist, Seasalt's Eddystone Shoes have a soft, almond-shaped toe with punched brogue detailing, tonal cotton laces and feature stitching. They are finished with a low-heeled crepe sole and their cushioned Sea Air insoles for all-day comfort. You'll love them with everything from a print dress to casual tapered trousers. A comfy and stylish choice!

Simple and stylish, every wardrobe needs a chic pair of flats, and the Phyllis ballerinas perfectly fit the bill. Crafted in Spain from super-soft mint leaf green suede, they have a square toe, a sleek silhouette and a slight heel. Wearable and with minimalist appeal, pair them with tailored trousers or jeans for an understated everyday office look.

If you want something a little edgier but still work-appropriate, these rose snakeskin loafers are sure to turn colleagues heads. Soft leather and with a slight heel, these flats are the ultimate combination of style and comfort.

If you want shoes you can run around all day in but don’t want to compromise on sleek design, then the elegant ECCO sling-back silhouette is a gamechanger. This edition of the ECCO anine maintains a rounded ballerina toe and their signature comfort technology. It has an adjustable ankle strap with a discreet elasticated inset that fastens with a sleek leather-covered buckle. Comfortable and crafted in premium ECCO leather, you'll want to incorporate this style into your spring, summer and autumn wardrobe immediately.

A timeless shoes that continue to make a comeback, if it seems like I’m all about loafers, it’s because I am. Perfectly work appropriate and all in style, the smooth leather and neutral colour block palette update this classic shoe. Set on a wearable sole and trimmed with a classic snaffle and gold-tones, it’s the essential office wardrobe basic.