The ASOS sale is here, and these are the bits we need immediately

by

Mondays are shit, and we would never lie and tell you otherwise. 

However, occasionally, Mondays get a little better, and today is one of those days. 

Why? Well ladies, the ASOS sale started today, and they're literally giving stuff away. 

Anyway, I've spent the last hour or so scrolling through the site, picking some of the nucest bits on sale at the moment.

Get those cards ready! 

ASOS Printed Mesh Maxi Dress With Contrast Belt

Image result for ASOS Printed Mesh Maxi Dress With Contrast Belt

ASOS HICCUP Heeled Sandals

Image result for ASOS HICCUP Heeled Sandals

ASOS T-Shirt Dress With Contrast Seaming

Image result for ASOS T-Shirt Dress With Contrast Seaming

ASOS REACH UP Ankle Boots 

Image result for ASOS REACH UP Ankle Boots

ASOS CURVE Denim Low Rise Pelmet Skirt in Freesia Mid Stonewash with Raw Hem 

Image result for ASOS CURVE Denim Low Rise Pelmet Skirt in Freesia Mid Stonewash with Raw Hem

 ASOS FERRIS Embellished Flat Sandals

Image result for ASOS FERRIS Embellished Flat Sandals

ASOS Button Through Dress in Ditsy Floral

Image result for ASOS Button Through Dress in Ditsy Floral

Nike Black & White MD Runner Trainers 

Image result for Nike Black & White MD Runner Trainers ASOS

ASOS Jersey Trousers in Floral Print with Lace Hem

Image result for ASOS Jersey Trousers in Floral Print with Lace Hem

 ASOS PETITE Kimono Wrap Top in Digi Floral

Image result for ASOS PETITE Kimono Wrap Top in Digi Floral

ASOS Leather Look Puffer Mini Skirt with Quilting Detail 

Image result for ASOS Leather Look Puffer Mini Skirt with Quilting Detail

ASOS Tailored Frill Hem Trouser in Check

 

