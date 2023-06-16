The Apprentice’s Thomas Skinner admits wife ‘nearly died’ in childbirth

Thomas Skinner has announced that he is now a dad to twins.

The Apprentice star has confirmed that he and his wife Sinéad welcomed identical twin daughters into the world last month.

The couple are now parents to two baby girls named Roma and Darla, alongside their two-year-old son Henry.

However, despite being delighted at the arrival of their daughters, the birth was not a smooth one for Thomas and Sinéad. The 32-year-old mum was rushed into hospital for an emergency C-section, four weeks earlier than expected.

Credit: Thomas Skinner Instagram

At the time, Thomas was in the United States managing a West Ham Legends team in a football tournament.

Sinéad called him to tell him that she needed to go into hospital immediately, otherwise her life – as well as their twins’ lives – would be at risk.

Luckily, Thomas made it safely back to the UK to meet his baby daughters. However, in an interview with The Sun, he spoke about the terror that he and Sinéad faced during the twins’ births.

Credit: Thomas Skinner Instagram

“The doctor said to me they noticed in a routine scan that Twin B had not gained any weight and hasn’t grown at all, and her heartbeat is really slow,” the 32-year-old recalled.

Thomas then went on to describe the concerns that were put to him. “[The doctor] told me, ‘There's a significant risk to your wife's life and twins' life if we don't get them out immediately. We need to get these babies out within the next 24 hours – latest – but I want to do it now,’” he detailed.

After spending a few weeks in hospital, both Sinéad and the twins are now back recovering at home.

Credit: Thomas Skinner Instagram

Thomas and Sinéad first announced on February 24 that they were pregnant with twins. The pair shared a sweet snap of themselves, with firstborn Henry holding up a sonogram.

“When 3 become 5!! I want to let everyone know that Sinéad & I are expecting identical TWINS!!! Little Henry is gonna be a BIG Brother!!” Thomas wrote at the time.