The app ‘Exit Entry’ Week – showcasing Irish people in dreams jobs

Exit Entry, the Irish mobile app designed to help students unlock their future goals and discover their next opportunity, has just launched ‘Exit Entry Week’ – a week dedicated to students, careers, advice, discussions and more!

Taking place from Monday 28th September through to Friday 2nd October, Exit Entry week will focus on shining a spotlight on dream jobs and desirable career paths! Each day during the week, students can tune into the Exit Entry Instagram page to view and join in on discussions with people in aspirational roles.

CEO of the Exit Entry App, Lewize Crothers, will be chatting to familiar Irish faces in the fields of sport, music, medicine, journalism and social media. Guests will include rugby legend Jamie Heaslip, Nurse and Model Grainne Gallanagh and Artist Booker at MCD, Lorcan Byrne with more to be announced.

Exit Entry, which was created to help students connect with courses and employers, was launched in late 2019, with over 32,000 students having availed of the service to date.

Speaking about the inaugural Exit Entry Week, Lewize Crothers said, ‘As a student, I often wondered how people in dream roles found their way into their chosen field. How people decided on their career paths always intrigued me. Particularly people who work in interesting and exciting industries such as music, sport, medicine or media to name a few.

We decided to launch Exit Entry Week as a chance for students to find out more from people on the ground about choosing the right career path. Every day during the week we will be chatting to some familiar faces in aspirational jobs! We will discover what our guests studied at college, what questions to expect for interviews and what skills are needed to hook that dream job!”

How does the Exit Entry App work?

By taking two short assessments, which take approximately 10 minutes each, students can discover more about their own personal profile. With over 60 years of scientific research behind these assessments, the app helps to match students with potential opportunities using their interests and skills.

For school students, the app will suggest third level courses that suit the students’ profile. There is also a dedicated Transition Year section for students looking for work experience and other activities. For college students, the app will link students with job opportunities.

Students can download the Exit Entry App now on the App Store or the Google Play Store. The Exit Entry app is a free tool, as the team believes that every student deserves equal access to career information and opportunities. No barriers, just equal opportunities for all.

In an exciting announcement for the Irish app, the company is now looking to connect with companies interested in collaborating on a virtual work experience programme. Exit Entry is launching the initiative this year in the bid to reimagine work experience in the ‘New Normal’ world of education and learning.

Exit Entry week runs from Monday 28th September through to Friday 2nd October and will be hosted on the Exit Entry Instagram page @exitentryjobs.

For more information please visit www.exitentry.com.