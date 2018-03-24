The ’90s bob is making a come back this summer, and we love it

So, the weather is slowly getting better, and sure, there's a grand stretch in the evening.

Typically, this is the time of year where many of use make a little change.

Weather it be a hairstyle, signature scent or even a lipstick colour – Spring is a great opportunity to try something new.

With that, we noticed that loads of famous faces have been getting the chop lately, and opting for a nineties bob.

We LOVE it.

Anyway, this kind of haircut is totally synonymous with the glory of the nineties.

A blunt, short bob, that was rocked by everyone from Drew Barrymore to Winona Rider (usually paired with a choker and some form of velvet).

There are a number of ladies giving this chop a go, and we applaud their boldness.

I genuinely wish on a daily basis I had a face that could pull of a bob, but lord in heaven I do not.

You know who does though? These fine females: