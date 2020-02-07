Fancy a stay-cation? Here are 8 of the best hotel offers in Dublin

We can't help but daydream about jetting away to Hawaii or New York, but alas, our bank account won't stretch that far. However, it will allow us to enjoy a staycation!

Sometimes all you need is to revel in the glamour of a fancy hotel, divulge in their spa facilities and gorge on the breakfast buffet. We have put together our top Dublin hotels that you should book this Valentine's Day, whether you're planning on treating your beua, your bestie or yourself.

​The Mayson, 81/82 North Wall Quay, Dublin

This Valentine’s Day escape to The Mayson and celebrate in style with the one you love. This special package includes an overnight stay for two, a three-course dinner in Ryleigh’s Rooftop Restaurant and a glass of bubbly per person. The Love, Love Me Do package starts from €279 for a Small Double room and is available to book on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th February 2020. Guests will also receive complimentary Baileys Strawberries & Cream chocolates in their room. Book here.

Marlin Hotel, 11 Bow Lane East, Dublin

Enjoy a Romance Package, from just €219 per stay at the city centre Marlin Hotel. The package includes overnight accommodation with breakfast for two along with a bottle of prosecco and a plate of melt-in-the-mouth macaroons. During your stay, you can enjoy a romantic dinner à deux in the hotel’s chic restaurant or just visit their stylish bar which offers an extensive menu of tempting cocktails as well as a vast range of spirits and beers from local and international distilleries and breweries. Book here.

The Clarence, 6-8 Wellington Quay, Dublin

Enjoy a perfect romantic experience for your romantic getaway at The Clarence. Check into one of their spacious and comfortable rooms in the heart of Temple Bar and enjoy a delicious three-course dinner in Roberta's Restaurant, with complimentary prosecco, just minutes from The Clarence.

This package can be booked from Thursday, 13th February – Saturday, 15th February from €149 (room price) plus add on €49.50 per person for the three-course dinner in Roberta’s with complimentary prosecco. You can book here. Guests will also receive complimentary Baileys Strawberries & Cream chocolates in their room.

The Dean, Dublin

This Valentine’s Day why not create the perfect night away for you and your nearest and dearest at The Dean. Check into one of their super cool rooms and 'enhance the romance' by adding either a bottle of prosecco with strawberries on arrival (€35 per room add on). The Dean is super cool with comfortable rooms filled with stuff that will make you smile, and its smack bang in the heart of Dublin City.

This package is available to book on Saturday, 15th February from €290 in a Super Room and you can book here. Guests will also receive complimentary Baileys Strawberries & Cream chocolates in their room.

The Morrison, Ormond Quay, Dublin

This Valentine’s weekend (Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th of February) love will be in the air at The Morrison as they unveil their stylish Valentine’s Movie Night Package. The Valentine’s Movie Night Package at The Morrison is the perfect treat for those looking for something a little different over Valentines weekend.

From 6pm, dine in the glamorous surroundings of Halo and enjoy Julie Roberts and Richard Gere falling in love on the big screen, in the perennial favourite, Pretty Woman. Choose from The Fancy Pants or Gentleman’s Afternoon Tea offering, before finishing with The Morrison’s Valentines cocktail, The Book of Love (Bombay Sapphire Gin with fresh lemon juice, raspberry syrup and egg white). Tickets are priced at €60.00 per couple and can be booked here.

The Devlin Hotel, Ranelagh, Dublin

Get cosy with your loved one this Valentine’s Day at The Devlin. Enjoy an overnight stay, a three-course dinner in Layla’s and a bottle of prosecco included. The Devlin is packed full of eye-popping art, gorgeous food, outrageous drinks and is home to a rooftop restaurant and terrace, boutique cinema, a great coffee spot and an incredible cocktail bar with a crack-team of the best bartenders around – all under one roof in Ranelagh.

This package can be booked from Thursday 13th – Saturday 15th of February 2020 from €260 and you can book here. Guests will also receive complimentary Baileys Strawberries & Cream chocolates in your room.

Portmarnock Hotel, Dublin

This Valentine’s Day, Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links have the perfect offer for couples in search of some coastal respite. Situated on the Velvet Strand, it’s the perfect place for a romantic getaway. They are offering a one-night stay with breakfast, dinner for two and complimentary prosecco and chocolates on arrival. From €259. Booking dates are from February 6th – 16th, 2020. Book here.

Castleknock Hotel, Co. Dublin

The award-winning Castleknock Hotel take care of romance this February with the Chill Out package. Arrive to your deluxe double room where you will be greeted with a hamper of selected treats to set the mood for the evening. Feel right at home with the Chill Out Hamper where a bottle of Prosecco (with the option of wine or chilled beers instead), €10 Netflix voucher, warm popcorn, hot nachos, sweet treats, bathrobes and slippers will give you everything you need to close the door and enjoy a chilled-out night in.

This February leave the hustle and bustle of Dublin city behind and celebrate all things love at Castleknock Hotel. Available from €99.50 per person sharing. Book here.