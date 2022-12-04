The 40 best Christmas gifts for dads that they’ll actually use

Every time Christmas comes around, men prove themselves to be harder and harder to buy for. They always seem to think it’s great to say ‘I don’t need anything’ or ‘I have everything I’d like’, but in reality that makes shopping for them so much harder.

When it comes to buying for your mum or your sister, it is such an easy task as they’re always looking for new make-up or vouchers for their favourite clothes shop. Dads, boyfriends and brothers on the other hand make it almost impossible to figure out the best gift for them.

With that in mind, we’ve searched high and low for the best gifts for men that we could find. Whether you want to spoil them with a pampering set, treat them to some beers or kit them out with some new outfits. There is something here to suit every man in your life.

Barbour Cree Tartan Holdall at Avoca – RRP €84.95

Avoca has an extensive range of gifts for him this Christmas in store and online. Cast with traditional tartan, the Barbour Cree holdall is a premium design that will become his new trusted favourite. Perfect for weekends away, this functional design features a zip-fastened main compartment and handy grab handles. Available instore now.

ClarinsMen Hydration Collection – RRP €65

For the gentlemen in your life, this gift set includes all the essentials for soft skin: a toning shampoo and shower gel that washes his body and hair, an ultra-comforting moisturiser to care for his skin, a cleansing and exfoliating face cream and an after-shave oil for soft, soothed skin after razor burn. The skin will be smooth, purified and strengthened. Available from www.clarins.ie, department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Barbour Pointer Dog Socks Gift Box – RRP €28

Socks for Dad – it’s a classic, not a cliché. Barbour Pointer Dog Socks Gift Box is perfect for the man who loves dogs. Featuring 3 pairs of cotton rich socks styled in a novelty dog print, these promise the wearer all day comfort and are neatly presented in a Barbour branded box for the perfect gift. Buy here.

L’Occitane Aromatic Men's Luxury Gift Set – €75 (worth €89.50)

The L’Occitane collection is sophisticated with an unexpected twist that suits the modern gent who has style and panache. The carefully crafted fragrance of distilled lavender blended with nutmeg, black pepper and smoked wood is reminiscent of the natural scents of Provence. This spicy gift set includes a 75ml L’Occitane Eau de Toilette, 250ml L’Occitane Shower Gel, 30ml L’Occitane After Shave Balm and comes in a L’Occitane signature gift box. Buy here.

Magee 1866 Donegal Tweed Flat Cap – RRP €55

A classic and understated Donegal Tweed flat cap in a tonal blue and navy herringbone. Designed and woven at our mill in Donegal, this 100% wool tweed is crafted with bespoke melange yarns to create the rich depth of colour and texture associated with Magee tweeds. Timeless in pattern and style, this flat cap features a sewn down brim and quilted lining. Buy here.

Robotime Army Field Car – RRP €24.99

The Army Field Car is based on the classic Army Field Car, you know, the one we see in all the old classic movies? The model is made up of 369 pieces and is no slouch when it comes to looks. It looks amazing when completed and brings a real sense of achievement. It is definitely one for the mantel piece or display piece in a study or bedroom. Buy here.

Valentino Uomo Born In Roma Eau de Toilette 100 ml Gift Set – RRP €98

Celebrate Holidays with the perfect luxury gift set featuring the iconic scent of Born in Roma Uomo Eau de Toilette. Born In Roma For Him is an aromatic fragrance based on woody vetiver. A bright, fresh facet of mineral salt and spicy ginger enhances the classic signature of aromatic sage and smoky vetiver. Valentino has developed this reusable box in an eco-design approach, plastic-free and with 100% cardboard. This set contains: – Born in Roma Uomo Eau de Parfum 100ml – Born in Roma Uomo Eau de Parfum Travel Size 15ml – Born in Roma Uomo Eau de Parfum Miniature 4ml​. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

John Hanly Merino Luxury Wool Scarf Navy Beige Brown Check – RRP €50.36

Keep warm and stylish this winter, with a 100% Irish designed woven scarf or throw by John Hanly. Adding a touch of luxury to everyday life, each John Hanly piece is made from the finest wool, cashmere. With Cashmere, Lambswool, Merino Wool, Natural Wool and Mohair to choose from, there’s a vast choice of colours and patterns to suit every taste. Buy here.

Hugo Boss, Boss The Scent For Him Giftset – RRP €78

Enhancing the carnal quality of the mysterious Cocoa Absolute, perfumer Bruno Jovanovic infused Boss The Scent Private Accord For Him with sophisticated Mocha. Combined with exquisite notes of Ginger and exotic Maninka fruit, the senses are seduced. The precious dark amber liquid is encased within a flacon finished with a brown metallic cap. Available from select pharmacies, Boots, The Perfume Store, Brown Thomas and Arnotts nationwide.

Spotlight Oral Care Gift For Him – RRP €49

This gift set is perfect for the man in your life, who makes you smile, whether it's your partner, brother, Dad or best friend. Gift For Him contains Teeth Whitening Strips for Men x 28, Toothpaste for Whitening Teeth, Teeth Whitening Pen, Bamboo Toothbrush and Wireless Charger. Exclusively available in your local pharmacy.

M&S Collection Leather Pebble Grain Backpack – RRP €120

This smart and roomy backpack will hold all his essentials while on the go. It’s secure with a strong zip closure and has an interesting pebble-grain texture with a smooth finish on the secure exterior compartment. It’s also made with responsibly sourced leather. Buy here.

Kiehl’s Ultimate Shave Collection Gift Set – RRP €91

This is a wonderful gift is a complete shave collection featuring four of Kiehl’s men's favourite formulas for smoother-looking skin. It includes: Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash 75ml, Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream – White Eagle 75ml, Ultimate Razor Burn & Bump Relief 75ml and Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment 75ml – their daily facial moisturiser, which has vitamin C and E, to help the skin feel refueled, re-energized and revitalized. Available from Brown Thomas and Arnott’s stores.

Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150 – RRP €149.99 at Currys.ie

If you are sick of a phone ringing to wake you guys up each morning, then this Lumie Bodyclock is a perfect gift. The man in your life will wake up to the sound of chirping birds or fall asleep during a thunderstorm as it allows you to choose from up to 10 sleep/wake sounds. It will also boost his mood and energy during the winter months. The adjustable light is bright enough to read comfortably in bed. Buy from Currys.ie here.

Vichy Men’s Shower Kit – RRP €22.50

Vichy's Men’s Shower Kit contains Vichy Homme's invigorating Hydra Mag-c Shower Gel for body & hair, suitable for men with sensitive skin. This soap-free formula stops the skin from drying out, leaving it hydrated all day long. To complete the routine, this kit also includes Vichy Homme's 72hr Roll on Deodorant and Anti Irritation Shaving Gel. Available now in pharmacies nationwide.

BEST Menswear, BOSS Dynamic Long Set PJ – RRP €129.95

BEST Menswear at Dundrum Town Centre has a huge range of gifts for the men in your life this festive season. This gift-boxed pyjama set by BOSS is crafted in pure-cotton with a soft-brushed finish. This two-piece pyjama set is the perfect way to stay comfortable yet stylish this Winter. Buy here.

Teeling Trinity Pack – RRP €18

This Trinity Gift Pack consists of three expressions of the Teeling award winning whiskeys each with their own personality created through innovative maturation techniques that impart extra flavour making them unique within Irish Whiskey. This pack contains 3 mini bottles (50ml x3) of The Teeling Small Batch, Single Grain and Single Malt whiskeys, each of which are bottled at 46% with no chill filtration. The perfect stocking filler! Buy here.

Diesel Only the Brave Gift Set – RRP €61.50

Only The Brave, Diesel's iconic fragrance, is made for leaders who follow their dreams with determination, live bravely, achieve their goals and never give up.​ This giftset contains an Only the Brave Eau de Toilette 50ml ​and a complimentary 75ml shower gel. ​Available from department stores and independent pharmacies.

Gourmet Gifts Beer Bundle – RRP €45

Gourmet Gifts thinks of this as the perfect man gift and we all know how hard they are to buy for! This beer and treat gift set is ideal for Dads, brothers and more. The box contains Franciscan Well Beer Cans x 2, Keoghs Crisps, Butlers Chocolates and Irish Sock Society Socks. Buy here.

L'Occitane Cade Shaving Duo RRP €39 (worth €49.50)

For a sumptuous shaving experience, this duo contains all the essentials for a perfect shave. Formulated with a purifying complex of cade essential oil, this set has a delightful woody scent. It contains 150ml Cade Refreshing Shaving Gel, 75ml Cade After Shave Balm and is packaged in a L’Occitane signature gift box. Buy here.

The Sweater Shop Flat Cap – RRP €49.90, now €39.90

Shopping for the men in your life can be difficult but now it doesn’t have to be. Whether you’re buying for you dad, brother, granddad or boyfriend, these tweed caps are an ideal gift for those who love to be outdoors. Great for chilly days, these 100% wool caps will never go out of style. Buy your cap here.

Gant Navy Wash Bag – RRP €39.95 from Tector Menswear

This 100% cotton canvas wash bag features the Gant Archive Shield logo that first appeared in the '80s and adds a vintage feel to the bag making it a perfect gift for any man. Buy from Tector Menswear here.

YSL Y Eau De Parfum & Travel Minis Gift Set – RRP €110

Treat him to Y, the scent that embodies the modern YSL man, presented in the most luxurious gift set. Created by master perfumer Dominique Ropion, it delivers both light and dark fougère facets, Y Eau de Parfum blends elegance, sensuality and strength, echoing the multifaceted personality of the YSL man. This Y Eau de Parfum 100ml gift set, also includes a complimentary 10ml travel size Y Eau de Parfum and 10ml travel size Y Eau de Toilette. The packaging of this gift set is 100% plastic-free. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Gillette Labs – RRP from €27.99

The much-hyped razor from Gillette Labs – Gillette’s premium innovation hub – sees the first ever razor with a built-in exfoliation bar to combine shaving and exfoliation in one effortless stroke. Its sleek, premium metal handle comes with a lifetime guarantee, making this the last razor guys need to buy, upgrading their shave to look and feel their best, effortlessly. The Gillette Labs razor makes for the perfect gift this Christmas, ideal for your dad, partner, brother, best friend or you. The Gillette Labs range is available to buy online at Gillette.co.uk as well as in store and online at all major retailers.

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb gift set – RRP €73

Experience a fragrance explosion this Christmas with the addictive Spicebomb Gift Set. Containing Viktor&Rolf’s iconic perfume for men, Spicebomb Eau de Toilette and a matching shaving cream, this luxurious set is sure to be the perfect gift for him.​ The set contains Spicebomb Eau de Toilette 50ml​ – this masculine, woody perfume offers a weapon of mass seduction in a bottle: pull the trigger to experience an addictive scent. Be engulfed by zesty and refreshing Bergamot and Grapefruit notes and invigorate your senses with cool spices and electric Pepper. Experience the warm spices of fiery chilli and rich saffron, which develop into masculine base notes of leather and tobacco fused with strong, woody vetiver. ​ ​Spicebomb Shaving Cream 50ml​ – your gift recipient will experience an indulgent shave with this protective and softening shaving cream whilst enjoying Spicebomb’s addictive scent.​ ​Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Nuxe Exclusively Him – RRP €29.50

The French skincare and fragrance brand Nuxe is the gift of everyday pleasures, addictive textures and scents that evoke a real emotional reaction. Treat him to these three multi-purpose essentials for men, to care for his skin every day. The set includes: Nuxe Men Moisturizing Multi-Purpose Gel 50 ml, Nuxe Men Multi-Use Shower Gel 200 ml, Nuxe Men 24HR Protection Deodorant 50 ml. Nuxe is available from selected Boots, Cloud 10 Beauty and all major pharmacies nationwide.

Walker & Hunt Red Knitted Sweater – RRP €84.95

Founded by Westmeath man, Luke Dully, his mission was to create an atelier that represents the spirit of sophisticated style with a preppy-casual spin. The wide range of items available online from Walker & Hunt features premium fabrics, luxe details, relaxed fits, together with iconic styles that make the Irish brand stand out. Walker & Hunt definitely has just what you need when It comes to gifting that special someone this Christmas – with this sweater, transition from day to night with this ¼ zip made from a 100% high quality cotton for a versatile and elegant feel. Buy here.

Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Toilette 100ml Gift Set – RRP €103

Masculine, sophisticated and contemporary, the bottle features the iconic Prada red line, a symbol of innovation. An elegant, night-black cap is finished with a red dot, a symbolic reference to luna rossa, the red moon. The scent, a neo-fresh olfactive signature, reinvents the emblematic fougere family, harnessing the contrasts of aromatic freshness against sophisticated sensuality with the freshness of bergamot contrasted by the extreme sophistication of vetiver essence, entwined in a heart of elegant iris accord. This gift set includes Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Toilette in a 100ml bottle, a 10ml travel bottle and a 100ml shower gel. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Sustainable tech choice from PAIR Mobile

PAIR Mobile offers a stand-out selection of gifts for the technophile in your life, especially if you're supporting Irish family businesses this Christmas. Their range of preloved phones at unbeatable prices come completely refurbished with at least 90% original brand parts intact and only premium, Grade A parts are used for any restoration. All preloved phones are backed up with a free 12-month warranty, they’re that confident they will work good-as-new. Examples of in-store preloved smartphones include the iPhone 12 64GB beginning at €599, or €799 for the iPhone 13 128GB. You can buy a preloved phone, guaranteed to work perfectly, in-store from one of the brand’s locations across the country. For more information visit here.

L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Barber's Essentials Gift Set – RRP €24

Facial hair comes with great responsibility and this Barber’s Essential Gift set is the perfect gift to make life easy to the guy in your life. He can take care of his beard grooming regime with the Barber's Essentials Beard Grooming Duo which includes the Barberclub Beard, Face & Hair Wash and Beard & Skin Oil, the perfect combination to keep their beard clean and soft. Available from Dunnes Stores, Tesco and all good pharmacies nationwide.

Porterhouse Brew Co. Craft Beers – from RRP €2.79 each

Create a little stocking of craft beers using some of the Porterhouse House Brew Co. favourites including Renegade New England IPA, Rambler Juicy Pale Ale and Chocolate Truffle Stout this festive season. Renegade is Porterhouse’s take on a NEIPA, brewed with an extended whirlpool at a lower temperature for a soft smooth finish. Rambler with a pour of light orange with a white head, Rambler has three hop additions of El Dorado, Enigma, Eukanotat whirlpool and dry hop. Buy here.

Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Organic Shaving Soap – RRP €14.50

Unlike most shaving soaps, Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Organic Shaving Soap uses 100% organic oils, organic plant-based ingredients and fair trade sugar from Paraguay. Specially formulated to combat dry and irritable skin, legs will be left comfortable, smooth, soft to the touch, and the peppermint will keep shaved legs cool and calm. Buy here.

Giorgio Armani Code Homme Eau De Toilette Giftset for Him – RRP €70

Code Homme is the first oriental fragrance for men from Giorgio Armani. Timelessly sensual, in a pure and understated way, it combines elegance and sophistication. Code combines a citron cocktail of bergamot and lemon with soft notes of olive tree blossom, warmed with guaiac wood and tonka bean. Treat him to a luxurious gift set containing an Armani Code Homme Eau de Toilette 50ml aftershave and a 15ml Travel Spray, perfectly sized for his gym bag or overnight bag. Complete in a luxury Armani gift box, this is a perfect gift for your boyfriend, brother or Dad. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Polly & Andy Rugby Stripe Bamboo Sock – RRP €7

These super super soft socks are the ideal gift for the man in your life who loves supporting his national team. Choose from the Leinster, Ulster, Munster or Connacht colours in the durable socks. These breathable and antibacterial socks have moisture wicking to help keep feet dry, especially during sporting activities. Wear your province’s colours with pride as they are made from sustainable material and come in biodegradable packaging. Buy your rugby socks here.

Yon-Ka Paris Men’s Gift Set – RRP €55.60 / £49.00

Enter the world of Yon-Ka For Men with fresh notes of citrus and peppermint for a unique sensory experience. Discover the benefits of purified and revitalised skin, visibly faded lines and wrinkles, thanks to this personalised treatment program. This gift set includes:

Yon-Ka For Men Foam Gel 100ml – this ultra-gentle cleansing gel foam, with soothing and purifying liquorice and iris extracts, effectively removes dirt and impurities that build up on his face every day. Its 100% natural fragrance will envelope him in refreshing peppermint, citrus and patchouli notes.

Yon-Ka For Men Lotion 150ml – Lotion Yon-Ka For Men is much more than just an after shave. This revitalising lotion with nine essential oils tones, purifies and soothes razor burn. Its light, energising mist will give him an immediate feeling of freshness and well-being. Yon-Ka skincare is available from approved salons nationwide or for more information visit www.yonka.ie.

Crann Banna Sunglasses – RRP €79

Crann, the Irish sustainable fashion brand, creates sunglasses and watches using 100% made with recycled and sustainable materials. The perfect gift for a loved one this festive season. Crann takes stainless steel, PE plastic and wood that would have ended up in a landfill or in the ocean, breaks them down into workable materials and turns this waste into beautiful, handcrafted, fashionable sunglasses and watches. These Banna sunglasses make a great gift this year and will also make a difference to a small Irish business. Buy here.

Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club 50ml set – RRP €95

Ralph Lauren fragrances celebrates the joy of Christmas and the spirit of togetherness with holiday gifting sure to delight. ​ Ralph’s Club, the greatest night of your life captured in a fragrance. An exclusively crafted scent with ingredients distilled to their highest quality. Fresh notes of lavandin and clary sage are balanced with the warm richness of Virginia wood and luxurious vetiver under fair and sage working conditions.​ The set contains Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum 50ml and Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum 10ml. ​Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Glendalough Double Barrel Irish Whiskey – RRP €37

Aged twice for twice the taste, Glendalough Double Barrel Irish Whiskey is an award-winning, craft Irish whiskey that has been flame-charred in ex-bourbon barrels and toasted in Spanish Oloroso sherry casks. Light yet rich, with a hint of dark fruits, it's sweet and smooth with notes of butterscotch, maraschino cherries, festive ginger spices and a glimmer of almond. This Christmas, Glendalough’s Double Barrel Irish Whiskey will be contained in a limited-edition premium gift box incorporating a beautiful, limited edition Oak Tree Print. This special edition gift is available exclusively in Dunnes Stores, O’Brien’s & Celtic Whiskey Shop as well as selected independent off licenses.

The Guardians – the official centenary book of An Garda Siochana

The Guardians: 100 Years of An Garda Síochána, 1922–2022 takes readers from the first generation of the Civic Guard/Garda Síochána, through the 1950s and 1960s, and up to the modern policing service provided by An Garda Síochána in 21st-century Ireland. Formed in the turbulent period between the War of Independence and the Civil War, An Garda Síochána was tasked with restoring law and order in the new Irish Free State. A century later, with the evolution of crime and following major societal changes, policing faces new challenges in a very different Ireland. Nevertheless, ‘the guardians of the peace’ retain their commitment to serving the Irish people and keeping us safe. Richly illustrated with historical and contemporary photographs, this is the official book of An Garda Síochána in its centenary year. Buy here.

Molten Brown Re-charge Black Pepper Fragrance Gift Set – RRP €158

Soulful and confident, Re-charge Black Pepper is always a bestseller and this fragrance gift set will be a winner with the guy in your life. Deeply cleanse skin with the award-winning Bath & Shower Gel, then continue the scent trail with the Eau de Parfum – it’s made with an added signature note to enrich the fragrance. The set includes Re-charge Black Pepper Bath & Shower Gel 300ml and Re-charge Black Pepper Eau de Parfum 100ml. Available from Molten Brown here.

3D puzzle of the Colosseum by TK Maxx – €16.99

This year TK Maxx has unveiled its range of Christmas gifts for under €50 — and with the cost-of-living crisis still very much happening, there are great bargains to be had. One of our favourite gifts is this unusual 3D puzzle of the Colosseum for just €16.99. For more details, visit here.

Nivea for Men Set to Go Wash Kit – RRP €18.50

Nivea for Men has got you covered with the selection of Nivea for Men Sensitive products held inside a wash bag for men on the go. This range is alcohol free and contains Chamomile and Vitamin E providing all day relief from the 5 signs of skin irritation: burning, redness, dryness, tightness and itchiness. Each gift set contains the Nivea for Men Sensitive Shower Gel, Nivea for Men Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Roll-On, Nivea for Men Crème and Nivea for Men Sensitive face wash. Buy from Boots.ie here.

An Irish Folklore Treasury by John Creedon

In this people’s history of Ireland, John Creedon introduces a fascinating collection of stories from the Schools’ Collection. This treasure trove of old stories, ways and wisdom, which could have been lost for ever, was collected by schoolchildren as part of a nationwide project set up in the 1930s to preserve Irish folklore. Published here for the first time, this ‘best of’ selection includes chapters on ghost stories, agriculture, forgotten trades, schooling and pastimes. The result is an incredible arc of folk history that tells us about ourselves and how we lived long ago. Available from all good bookshops nationwide.

L’oreal Men Expert Fully Charged Gift Set – €30

The man in your life can fight against tired looking skin with this Fully Charged gift set. It includes L’oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Shower Gel, Face Wash, Moisturiser and Tissue mask, the perfect combination for men with busy lifestyles who are on the go. It’s the perfect 4-step gift set for him from L'Oreal Men Expert with a complimentary wash bag to carry all his skincare needs. Available from Dunnes Stores, Tesco and all good pharmacies nationwide.

All The Broken Places by John Boyne

Last but by no means least. We recommend this book highly as a gift anyone in your life as it's a wonderful read. All the Broken Places is John Boyne's masterful sequel to his classic bestseller, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, taking a character from that novel on a journey to a place she never goes – the past. Through her story, he explores the aftermath of the war and the effects of a lifetime of guilt. 1946. Three years after a cataclysmic event which tore their lives apart, a mother and daughter flee Poland for Paris, shame, and fear at their heels, not knowing how hard it is to escape your past. Nearly eighty years later, Gretel Fernsby lives a life that is a far cry from her traumatic childhood. When a couple moves into the flat below her in her London mansion block, it should be nothing more than a momentary inconvenience. However, the appearance of their nine-year-old son Henry brings back memories she would rather forget. Faced with a choice between her own safety and his, Gretel is taken back to a similar crossroads she encountered long ago. Back then, her complicity dishonoured her life, but to interfere now could risk revealing the secrets she has spent a lifetime protecting. Available from all good book shops nationwide.