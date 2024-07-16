The 2024 RDS Dublin Horse Show returns from August 14th-18th

Main feature image: Model Hannah Leslie, wearing latest fashion from Harvey Nichols and stylists own collection, with Second Lieutenant Raphael Lee and his horse Slieve Guillion at the launch of the 2024 Dublin Horse Show

The international sporting and social event of the summer, the 2024 RDS Dublin Horse Show launched today (16th July) in Ring 2 of the RDS. The show returns to the grounds of the RDS from August 14th-18th, combining sport, style and socialising in the heart of Dublin city.

Speaking at the launch, RDS CEO Liam Kavanagh said: “The RDS Dublin Horse Show is a unique event in Ireland, and we look forward to welcoming all our competitors, spectators, and visitors in August. This year we are delighted to welcome Rolex as a key partner. This signals a very exciting phase for the RDS and underpins the importance of the show on the international showjumping calendar.”

After huge engagement in Positive Strides last year, Festina Lente (www.festinalente.ie) is back at the show and will provide both practical demonstrations and panel discussions underpinning how beneficial equine therapy is for horse AND rider. This year, occupational therapist Audrey Darby will share her insights on the power of equine therapy. In addition, Audrey and the Horse Show equine team will launch an accredited list of equine therapists to add validity to this burgeoning area of expertise during the show.

There is top-class international sport, with the Rolex Grand Prix of Ireland on Sunday 18th August with a prize fund of €500,000 and the Nations Cup of Ireland or commonly known as The Aga Khan Trophy (Friday 16th August) with a prize fund of €250,000. Along with 166 other competitions over the five days, both national and international, the total prize fund of over €1,450,000 makes this prize fund one of the biggest in Europe for the sport.

The Aga Khan Trophy is one of the most prestigious annual competitions in international show jumping. The Defender Puissance remains a firm crowd favourite on Saturday evening where the red and white wall stands tall.

The RDS Dublin Horse Show is more than just top-class equestrian competitions, for many it is also a major social occasion. A place to meet up with friends and family to experience lively bars, great food and style, as well as great shopping located across the show grounds.

Commenting on the RDS Dublin Horse Show, Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals and Events, Fáilte Ireland stated: “Fáilte Ireland is pleased to support this year’s RDS Dublin Horse Show. Festivals and events present an excellent opportunity to showcase the rich heritage and unique culture that Ireland has to offer.”

The RDS unveiled 1664 Blanc as this year’s sponsor for Best Dressed at the RDS Dublin Horse Show. The Best Dressed Competition takes place on Thursday, 15th August on the Band Lawn of the RDS. The winner of the Best Dressed will receive a huge €10,000 cash prize, whilst the runner-up will walk away with 2 nights B&B at the 5-star Morrison Dublin, Curio Collection by Hilton, plus 2 nights B&B at the Aleph Rome Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton and a €100 airline voucher.

The Most Creative Hat category, sponsored by Dublin restaurant Pichet, is back by much demand this year and the winner will take home a €1,000 voucher for Pichet, which can be used in all eight venues of the Mercantile Group across Dublin city.

The ‘Tressed to Impress’ category is sponsored by Peter Mark, where the winner will take home a fabulous prize featuring lots of hair care goodies to the value of €1,000 for the best-styled hair.

1664 Blanc will have well-known fashion stylist Clémentine MacNeice joining fashion doyenne Bairbre Power judging this year’s event. TV and radio presenter Laura Woods will return as MC this year to welcome entrants to the stage to present their look to the judges and audience.

This year organisers are asking entrants to pre-register online at DublinHorseShow.com with a €400 Charlotte Tilbury hamper up for grabs for one lucky online entry!

The RDS mission is to contribute to the cultural and economic development of Ireland. The Dublin Horse Show is an RDS social impact initiative.

For details on the show www.dublinhorseshow.com.

For show tickets www.ticketmaster.ie.