Vogue Williams confirms marriage to Spencer Matthews
Vogue Williams has confirmed her marriage to former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.
Hello! Magazine reported a couple weeks ago that the two had wed in a private ceremony in Scotland.
Now, the Irish model has taken to Instagram to make the happy news official.
She posted a photo of Spencer, alongside the caption, "That's my husband."
They reportedly exchanged vows in the presence of family and friends on Spencer's Glen Affric estate.
Spencer's brother James stepped up as best man and gave a reading during the ceremony.
The groom looked utterly dapper in a three-piece midnight blue suit from Tony Lutwyche.
According to Hello!, Vogue was a vision in a Paul Costello off-white, silk, V-neck wedding dress.
And as for the wedding cake (the highlight of any reception), the guests feasted on a three-tier sponge featuring buttercream frosting with fresh fruit.
It sounds like a dream. Now the parents-to-be have the arrival of their first child in August to look forward to.
Congrats to Vogue and Spencer!