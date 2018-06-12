That’s hot: Here’s your first look at Paris Hilton’s Boohoo collection

Paris Hilton is the indisputable queen of the noughties – and her iconic Malibu-glam style will go down in history as the defining look of the decade.

The heiress, model, singer, DJ and actress is now turning her hand to fashion design, for one of our favourite online stores.

Boohoo have teamed up with the chihuahua-loving LA princess to create a capsule collection of 70 noughties inspired pieces.

Ideal for those who want to emulate an on-trend nod to the to the era or to Paris herself, the collab includes party dresses, swimwear and lounge wear.

The line makes major reference to the celeb, pink and glitz obsessed era of Hollywood culture we grew up with.

Paris's own famous slogan 'that's hot' is featured, alongside cropped hoodies, crystal sunnies and a stunning silver top that pays homage to her now-iconic 2st birthday dress, which was repurposed later by Kendall Jenner.

The Paris Hilton X Boohoo collection will globally land on June 20.

We'll see you inb the virtual queue, with that silver top in our basket.