That ring! Rosie Connolly shares STUNNING wedding photos

Harry and Meghan weren’t the only lovebirds who tied the knot yesterday. Irish blogger Rosie Connolly married long-term partner Paul Quinn and the stunning bride has posted the first snaps from her wedding day.

The pair were joined by their family, friends and some of Ireland’s most popular influencers, including Louise Cooney and James Patrice, at Carton House, Kildare.

Rosie shared a beautiful photo where she posed alongside her new husband. She simply captioned the photo, “19-05-18.”

The blogger’s wedding dress featured a fishtail hem and plunging neckline. She added a long, sheer veil and wore her blonde hair in loose waves.

She certainly looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Earlier this morning, the gorgeous bride shared a photo of her sparkly wedding ring, and it is to die for.

Rosie shared that their wedding rings are from Rocks Jewellers. The newlyweds certainly picked the perfect (and sparkliest) ring.

She also shared a touching Instagram post on the eve of her wedding day.

“How is our wedding day here already. The nerves have settled and I’m ready to walk down the aisle and marry my best friend,” she wrote.

Huge congratulations to the happy couple. Fans will be able to see all the snaps from Rosie and Paul’s magical day in the next issue of VIP magazine.