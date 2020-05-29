That ring! Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced her engagement to footballer Andre Gray. The couple were celebrating their four year anniversary when her beau popped the question.

Andre confirmed the news by sharing a photo of Leigh-Anne showing off her engagement ring, which is too beautiful, and another of the moment he popped the question. It’s safe to say the Black Magic singer didn’t suspect a thing as she looked as shocked as ever with her head in her hands.

He wrote alongside the photo, “Let the caption speak for itself this time.”

The singer marked their anniversary with a romantic beach snap. She couldn’t help but gush about her beau, “Happy Anniversary baby… how has 4 years gone so fast! All I know is I'm another year more crazy about you. I couldn't love you harder if I tried.”

The couple first started dating in 2016.

Huge congratulations to the love birds.