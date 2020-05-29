SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

That ring! Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged

by

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced her engagement to footballer Andre Gray. The couple were celebrating their four year anniversary when her beau popped the question.

Andre confirmed the news by sharing a photo of Leigh-Anne showing off her engagement ring, which is too beautiful, and another of the moment he popped the question. It’s safe to say the Black Magic singer didn’t suspect a thing as she looked as shocked as ever with her head in her hands.

He wrote alongside the photo, “Let the caption speak for itself this time.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANDRE GRAY (@andregray_) on

The singer marked their anniversary with a romantic beach snap. She couldn’t help but gush about her beau, “Happy Anniversary baby… how has 4 years gone so fast! All I know is I'm another year more crazy about you. I couldn't love you harder if I tried.”

The couple first started dating in 2016.

Huge congratulations to the love birds.

Trending