Tess Daly posts tribute to husband Vernon Kay for huge achievement

Tess Daly has expressed her pride for her husband Vernon Kay!

The Strictly Come Dancing co-host has been cheering on the BBC Radio 2 presenter as he completes a huge achievement for the charity Children In Need.

For the past four days, Vernon has been taking on the ‘Ultra Ultramarathon Challenge’, which has seen him travel 115 miles on foot from Leicester to his hometown of Bolton.

Now, as Vernon reaches the final day of his incredible challenge, his wife Tess has expressed her admiration for him.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 54-year-old chose to share a screenshot of a recent FaceTime call between the couple, who share two daughters together.

“Absolutely gutted not to be at the finish line not to cheer you on today @vernonkay! (am at Strictly) BUT what a moment, what an achievement, I am SO PROUD of what you’ve done!” Tess gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“I can see in your body that it’s taken a physical toll but I know that it won’t matter right now, as the total of over 3 MILLION raised for Children In Need is just incredible,” she continued in her praise of him.

Tess concluded her sweet tribute by penning: “The generosity and support shown by everyone that has so kindly donated and those who have come out to support you along the way has been beyond wonderful and I know it’s kept you going (and me too), love you to bits Vern, you’ve got this!!”

After Tess shared her dedication to him, it was confirmed that Vernon completed his gruelling challenge this morning, and that the amount of money that he has raised so far has surpassed £4 million.

Many of Vernon's fellow celebrity peers have since taken to social media to share their pride for the former Family Fortunes presenter.

“COMPLETELY BRILLIANT,” exclaimed Tess’ Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman.

“EPIC!” added Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones.