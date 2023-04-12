Tesco unveils F&F Summer trends & the new collection

F&F at Tesco is ready for everything this Spring/Summer while offering customers colour and confidence at great value. Looking and feeling good shouldn’t have to come at a big cost, so the focus has been creating an assortment of versatile key-pieces and wardrobe essentials in stylish prints and silhouettes. F&F has invested in quality materials across affordable pieces that are fail-safe and exist beyond seasonal trends.

Trend 1: Zest

This trend champions optimism through a candy sweet palette, embracing a relaxed look for modern tailoring and elevated basics. F&F at Tesco is serving up seventies inspired style through layering jersey and denim into soft tailored looks, crafted with longevity in mind.

Silhouettes

Reintroducing a relaxed fit and with a new take on considered outfitting, 100% of the denim range has the ‘Made Mindfully’ seal of approval, made using BCI cotton which is responsibly sourced. Wide leg jeans (€29) make a return in utility styles, whilst tailored blazer and trouser combos effortlessly sit alongside casual, ribbed jersey tees. Sweatshirts and t-shirts are prominent in oversized shapes, becoming cross-trend staples that can be dressed up and down for every occasion. Starting from €35, great value embroidered detailed midi dresses take centre stage, easy to throw on for any occasion from baby showers to summer parties.

Colour and Print

Expect to embrace uplifting bold and bright prints to inspire your everyday dressing! Abstract graphic patterns are dominant in new citrus shades and vibrant colours across this trend. Pastel hues come to the fore in soft focus tie dye prints whilst colour blocking summer stripes make a reappearance in tasteful primary core shades in shirt dresses from €20 – the perfect accompaniment to any beach day!

Trend 2: Refined Nomad

This trend serves clean and minimal styles with a nod to utility and feeds a renewed interest in smarter dressing. Moving towards the summer solstice, F&F at Tesco is lifting spirits with chic shades of cinnamon and hot orange. Timeless shirt and short co-ords and separates are ideal for when the warmer season hits and staying cool and comfortable becomes the number one priority.

Silhouettes

Easy-to-layer denim appears with paper-bag detailing shorts (€23) in new ecru shades, a go-to option for busier days. Convenient jumpsuits (€41) lend themselves to AM and PM outfitting with ample styling opportunities and notable value cost-per-wear. The light-weight crochet cardigan (€29) brings a cool serving of desirable summer style, the boyfriend blazer continues to lift day to day looks and long-line linen midi skirts are paired with clean-cut basics to hold a place in your year-round wardrobe.

Colour and Print

Rich earthy colour combinations of khaki, cinnamon, burgundy and chocolate make a colour-pop statement in super-scale tribal paisley prints to contrast with lighter beige basics, ideal for holiday dressing. For something more elevated there is a selection of folk inspired smock and maxi dresses with intricate embroidered stitching alongside the yellow and pink printed romper (€32), a supermarket steal suited to summer parties and days at the races.

Trend 3: Summer Breeze

This summer, value is at the top of the agenda with loose and breezy shapes, perfect for every day. Summer Breeze brings a breath of fresh air in the form of jersey staples, easy smock dressing and fashion favourites at modest prices, including colourful racer-neck ribbed vests (€9) made from 95% BCI cotton. With floral influences and a nod to popular nautical dressing, there is something for everyone available to shop at the convenience of your local Tesco store.

Silhouettes

Upgrade from dainty country garden florals to a vacation-ready look. The F&F favourite tiered sun dresses (€29) with ruffle details are the ideal solution to heatwave dressing and come in multiple colours, whilst striped oversized linen shirts can be tucked into a pair of pink denim shorts (€20), requiring minimal styling effort. Bringing newness to everyday co-ords are boxy tie-front linen shirts for a cropped silhouette with drawstring shorts for a preppy look that can take you from daytime into the evening.

Colour and Print

The shades of blue range from perfectly powder to aquamarine, mixed in with hints of mimosa and optic whites, to brighten the collection and add a more traditional feel. The combination of these colours, blended with the mix of casual yarn dye checks, stripes, graphic prints and embroideries, like with the Aztec embroidered blue midi dress (€35), makes for perfect summer solstice dressing.

Trend 4: Paradise Island

Holiday season is here, and some much-needed vitamin D is on the cards! Paradise Island encompasses up-styled occasion dressing to celebrate femininity, from delightful daytime looks to ideal outfits for your summer evenings abroad. F&F has created an edit that combines cool and comfort to make packing for your summer vacation an absolute breeze! From floaty sarongs to figure-hugging swimwear, treat yourself to holiday favourites and pack gorgeous quality pieces that you can wear again and again.

Silhouettes:

Soak up the sun this summer, from one-shoulder asymmetric bikinis to belted one-pieces, there’s a wide variety of quality swimwear, starting from €12.50 separates to suit every shape. Refresh your holiday wardrobe with versatile, floor-skimming maxi dresses, designed with maximum volume to keep you cool on even the hottest days. Layer these over a bikini, ready for pool-side bathing or pair with a lightweight beach shirt from €19, for summer BBQs in the garden.

Colour and Print:

Big, bright and bold hues are on the agenda for 2023, embracing a new-found confidence in colour. This trend is bursting with ombre tie dyes, joyful graphic slogans and abstract prints in pops of apple green, mango, pinks and turquoise to bring ultimate summer excitement and reinvigorate your holiday wardrobe.