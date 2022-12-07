Tesco launch adorable teddy for little ones in aid of charity

Want to treat the little ones in your life for Christmas, but also help out a child in need? Well, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

Tesco Ireland have recently launched the cutest plush toy we have ever seen, and all of the proceeds will be donated to a very worthy cause this festive season.

Monty the Monkey is a wonderful accompaniment to any child’s plush teddy set. Soft, snuggly and extremely cute, he will delight people of all ages. Tesco also sweetly allowed eight-year-old Noah Erlacher-Chigwedere to name the teddy for them, and we think he chose a brilliant name for the cheeky monkey!

Monty the Monkey costs just €5 and each one has been made from recycled materials, making him both cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

In an amazing bonus, all proceeds from each sale of Monty the Monkey will go straight to the Children’s Health Foundation. The charity does vital work for sick children of all ages in hospitals in Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

Tesco has been partnering with Children’s Health Foundation for the last eight years, and has raised over €650,000 for this year alone. The money raised allows life-saving work to continue, as well as the purchasing of desperately needed equipment such as CT scanners and respiratory equipment.

“This Christmas, we need your support more than ever, and hope everyone can participate in this wonderful campaign by purchasing a Monty the Monkey plush toy at their local Tesco”, noted Denise Fitzgerald, the Chief Executive of the Children’s Health Foundation.

Monty the Monkey is available to purchase now in all Tesco stores across the country, as well as online for the first time ever on the Tesco website. Get him before he’s gone!