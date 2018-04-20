Teen brings mum to prom after she dropped out of school to raise him

18-year-old Joe Moreno from Texas knew that there was only one special lady he wanted to ask to prom. No it wasn't his high school sweetheart or crush, but his mother.

His mum Vanessa had never attended her own prom. She had dropped out of school at the age of 17 in order to give her son the best life possible.

Joe spared no expense for the date, even buying her corsage and picking her up.

Sharing pictures of the fabulous evening on Twitter, he went viral. Not only did his selflessness resonate with many people, but many commented on how radiant Vanessa looked.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Joe said that he had always planned on bringing his mum to the prom, and has even cleared it with the school before the event.

"Me and my mum have a unique relationship, she has really pushed me to do the best and focus on the important things like school. My mum is also a great and caring individual who loves to have fun, through vacations and all. She has pushed me and my two younger siblings to be the very best."

Vanessa told the New York Post , that it was a perfect evening.

"Sometimes people don’t know the sacrifices us mothers make. We just hope that it does get seen, and I am so glad my son did see my sacrifice and wanted to give back. It meant the world to me."

Joe added that they didn't expect to go viral.

"Me and my mom didn't really expect it to go viral. I love my mum with all my heart. I hope something that people would take away from the story would be to feel grateful for parents and their sacrifices. Cherish your parents and always make sure to give back."

What an amazing young man!