Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry announces the name of fourth son

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her fourth child into the world last month and the doting mum has finally confirmed his name.

The Teen Mom star gave birth to a baby boy on July 30.

Kailyn revealed to E! News that her son's full name is Romello Creed Lopez. The mum revealed that she was inspired by the movie Creed and decided to call her tiny tot after Apollo Creed.

The name Creed is of English origin and means ‘guiding principle’.

The mum-of-four commented on giving birth to baby Creed during a global pandemic. “We are all healthy and so in love. I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

Her little boy, who was born on July 30, weighed a healthy 8 lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long.

Kailyn announced she was expecting her fourth child back in February. The mum decided to find out the gender of her fourth baby, which is something she never did during her other pregnancies. Speaking of being a mum to four boys, she shared: “We are so excited, there's just something so special about a mother and her sons.”

The reality star is also a mum to 10-year-old Isaac, six-year-old Lincoln and two-year-old Lux.

We couldn’t be happier for Kailyn and her family. Little Creed is as cute as can be.