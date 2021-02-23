Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra are expecting baby #4

Huge congratulations are in order for one of the original Teen Mom stars, Catelynn Lowell who has announced that she and husband Tyler Baltierra are expecting another baby!

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the 28-year-old reality star revealed the exciting news, writing, “This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon.”

Catelynn shared an adorable image of her two daughters, six-year-old Nova and two-year-old Vaeda Luma holding up a sign which reads, “27 weeks until I become a big sister,” with the two girls beaming at the camera. Catelynn and Tyler also have an 11-year-old daughter, Carly, whom they placed for adoption when they were on Teen Mom.

In the following photos, Catelynn also shared a copy of her new baby’s scan along with a snap of her positive pregnancy test.

This wonderful pregnancy announcement is even more special for the Bltierra family, as Catelynn recently shared that she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage three months ago, during Thanksgiving.

Taking to social media at the time, Catelynn shared, “I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby.”

Continuing, Lowell said, “We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year. Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support.”

“Know that I'm there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me. I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there's someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share… but again, you're not alone,” she concluded.

Congratulations again to Catelynn and Tyler on their new little bundle of joy.