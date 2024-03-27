Teen Mom fans react as Kayla Sessler reveals birth of third child

Congratulations are in order for Kayla Sessler as she has welcomed her third child into the world.

The Teen Mom star, who is also known for previously starring in 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, has confirmed her baby boy’s arrival on social media, and many of her fans have shared their reactions.

Unveiling an adorable photo of her son, Kayla revealed the unique name she and her boyfriend Ryan Leigh chose for their bundle of joy.

Kayla took to Instagram to share the sweet picture of her little one fast asleep, dressed in a white outfit and matching hat, to her 635K followers.

She captioned the post, “Zyaire Jaxon Leigh. March 13th, 2024. 7:28 pm. 6lbs 8oz. 19 inches”.

According to The Bump, Zyaire is of African origin and is a variation on the name Zaire, which means ‘river’.

Many fans of the reality TV star flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Kayla and her family.

One follower commented, “Beautiful blessing congratulations, welcome Zyaire”.

“He’s such a cutie! Congratulations”, penned a second fan.

Another wrote, “Absolutely adorable!!!! Congrats on the newest bundle of joy”.

After one fan questioned, “Never heard that name. How do you pronounce it? Zee-Air? And also congrats hes beautiful”, Kayla revealed how to say her baby boy’s name as she replied, “Zy-Air . And thank you”.

Sessler, who is starring in the current season of Teen Mom Family Reunion, announced her pregnancy in February and confirmed that she was due to give birth this month.

She and Ryan then revealed that they were expecting a baby boy a week later following a sweet gender reveal.

Kayla is already mum to Izaiah, whom she shares with her ex-partner Stephan Alexander, as well as Ariah, whom she shares with her former fiance Luke Davis.