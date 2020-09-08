Tayto Park giving half-price tickets for leaving cert students

To celebrate students receiving their leaving cert results on Monday morning, today, Tayto Park, Ireland’s only theme park and zoo announced a special half-price ticket entry for this Friday, 11th of September*, for all students who received their results!

A special ticket entry of €15 which includes an all access wristband, de-stress and enjoy the ultimate day of celebrations with family and friends! Catch a ride on Europe’s largest inverted wooden rollercoaster, the Cú Chúlainn Coaster, or take the plunge on Ireland’s largest flume attraction, The Viking Voyage.

Those looking for an adrenaline fix can take to the skies on the Endeavour, Power Surge or Windstar attractions, all before getting up close and personal at Ireland’s largest lemur walkthrough, Lemur Woods and Birds of Prey Display.

To avail of this special leaving cert offer, tickets must be pre-booked from www.TaytoPark.ie. This September, Tayto Park opens every Friday (11am – 5pm), Saturday and Sunday (10am – 5pm).

*€15 offer is for all leaving cert students who show relevant school ID upon entry. Ticket offer is for Friday, 11th of September only.