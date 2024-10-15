Taylor Swift reveals she’s releasing official Eras Tour book

Calling all Swifties!

Taylor Swift has announced that she will be releasing The Official Eras Tour Book to give a behind-the-scenes look at her incredible tour.

The book will share plenty of never-before-seen snaps, as well as an insight into Taylor’s thoughts as she reflects back on the tour.

Swift shared information about the book to social media, alongside a trailer for the upcoming book.

The 34-year-old unveiled the cover of the book in a video posted to her 283M Instagram followers, which shows the popstar posing on-stage.

She captioned the post, “We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way”.

“Well, two ways actually. Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night”.

Taylor then excitedly revealed that The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology will be available to buy on vinyl and CD for the very first time.

She added, “AND …. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at @Target starting Nov 29th. International info coming soon!”.

The trailer footage also confirms that there will be 500 images from many performances and backstage pictures for fans to look at from throughout the tour.

Many fans took to the comments to share their excitement over the double good news.

One fan wrote, “crying that this tour is coming to an end, but so excited we get to live those memories through a beautiful tour book. We love you endlessly”.

“WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH TAYLOR SO SO SO EXCITED !!!!!!!”, penned another fan.

A third said, “It sounds like an amazing way to cherish the unforgettable moments we shared!”.

The Eras Tour kicked off in America in March 2023 and will draw to a close in Canada in December of this year.

The worldwide tour consisted of 149 shows that were performed across five continents.