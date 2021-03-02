Taylor Swift criticises Netflix over sexist joke made at her expense

Ginny & Georgia is a brand new series about a young single mother and her teenage daughter, which landed on Netflix last weekend.

After many viewers and Taylor Swift fans spent the weekend binging Ginny & Georgia like there’s no tomorrow, it was brought to the singer’s attention that there’s a joke in one episode shaming Taylor Swift for her dating history.

In the scene of Ginny & Georgie where the bad joke is made, Ginny’s mom is asking about her daughter’s love-life, to which Ginny responds, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Clearly this outdated joke didn’t sit right with the 31-year-old singer-songwriter, who wrote the following tweet: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY.”

Taylor has experienced heavy scrutiny from the media and the public for the majority of her career based on the fact that she’s had a series of public relationships, just like her male counterparts. The only difference is that instead of indifference or praise, Taylor has been shamed and critiqued time and time again, right from the beginning of her career.

In 2013 Abercrombie & Fitch sold a slogan t-shirt with a slut-shaming remark directed at Taylor. Similarly, in Degrassi: Next Class they also referenced her love-life in a joke which went, “Taylor Swift made an entire career off her exes.”

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Going on to mention the documentary she made with Netflix, Miss Americana, which looks at how the media mistreated her and shamed her for her past relationships, Taylor says, “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you [Broken heart emoji] Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

As it stands, both Netflix and Ginny & Georgie have yet to respond.