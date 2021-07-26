Taylor Swift appears to be in Donegal with boyfriend Joe Alwyn

The Northern Irish ‘Swifties’ are at it again, spotting the Shake It Off singer enjoying a visit to our emerald isle.

Celebrating the one year anniversary since the release of her chart-topping album, Folklore, Taylor shared a gorgeous photo of herself walking along a picturesque beach to Instagram this past weekend, with quite a notable little bridge in the background.

Eagle-eyed Taylor Swift fans and Donegal residents were quick to spot the landmark, recognising it as the same pretty bridge on Portsalon Beach in Co. Donegal.

“ms taylor alison swift casually having a photoshoot on ballymastocker strand in co. donegal,” one Twitter user cleverly noted.

While there is no clue as to when these photos were taken, fans are adamant that the sweet snaps were indeed taken here in Ireland, while Taylor was presumably visiting her boyfriend of four years, Joe Alwyn.

ms taylor alison swift casually having a photoshoot on ballymastocker strand in co. donegal pic.twitter.com/LlVetWwJCY — Ruairí (@ROBaoighill) July 24, 2021

Seeing as Taylor is dressed lightly, wearing denim shorts and a simple tank top, it can also be surmised that the Grammy winner was here at some point during our recent Irish heat wave, as surely it would be far too cold for that type of attire normally.

Either way, one thing is certain — the Irish Swifties are going to be keeping their eyes peeled from now on!

30-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn (The Favourite, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk) has been spending the past few months filming the book-to-screen adaption of Sally Rooney’s debut novel, Conversations With Friends, which is being made in various locations across Ireland.

As well as being filmed in Dublin and Belfast, Conversations With Friends will also feature several international locations as well, with a preliminary release date set for some stage next year.