Taylor Lautner celebrates 10 yr of Twilight by trollin’ Kendall Jenner

Well, it's official, this time ten years ago, Twilight bit its way into every teenage girl's heart.

And what ensued was an OBSESSION over Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson – don't deny it, you had the posters.

So to mark the very special occasion of a ten-year milestone, Taylor hilariously trolled Kendall Jenner and it's GOLD.

Taking to Instagram, our fave werewolf uploaded a side by side picture of himself and the supermodel.

In the caption, he wrote: "It’s been 10 years exactly since Twilight was released in theatres."

"I thought I should take this moment to thank every single fan who has supported the franchise over the last decade but also to thank Kendall Jenner for being my hair inspo back in 07.’"

"Thank you fans. And thank you Kendall" – someone give the man a medal because that's hilarious.

Naturally, Robert and Kristen Stewart are dry shites compared to Taylor and haven't yet released anything about the 10 year anniversary – true to form, to be honest.

It was no secret that Robert hated the franchise more than anyone else, so he's probably trying to ignore the entire day.

Although as much as he attempts to distance himself from the movies, they will always be a solid part of our adolescents and the desire to be a blood-sucking vampire.

Happy Birthday, Twilight – and it HAS to be noted that Taylor is still very much an absolute ride.