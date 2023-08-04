Tasty dinner ideas to kick off your Bank Holiday weekend

It’s finally Friday and we can get ready to settle in for the Bank Holiday weekend. Knowing we have three blissful days of relaxing away from work has put us in a wonderful mood. We know we have all that extra time for ourselves so what better way to spend the long weekend than by enjoying some tasty homecooked meals?

Whether you’re dining in for one, having a fancy date night with your significant other or feel like spoiling the whole family to a yummy meal this weekend, we’re sharing some of our favourite recipes that we enjoy whipping up when we have extra time in the kitchen.

Have a look at our dinner recipes below and instead of ordering a takeaway this Bank Holiday, enjoy time cooking with some tunes or turn it into a fun activity with your other half!

A tasty and fragrant meal that will go down a treat if you want to add a little spice to your Bank Holiday.

If you’re craving Mexican food, these taquitos will fulfil your needs while impressing everyone at the dinner table.

If you feel like cutting down on your meat intake this long weekend, you should try these delicious stuffed peppers which we recommend topping with a HEAP of cheese!

If the dreary weather is getting you down, create a greek-inspired pizza so you can pretend you’re somewhere much warmer.

Instead of ordering a Chinese takeaway tonight, give this flavoursome chicken a go.

If you’re wanting to take your time in the kitchen this weekend, preparing this dish takes a little longer than usual, especially if you feel like making the pastry from scratch, but the reward is SO worth it!