Tasty and healthy: This sweet potato pizza is our new go-to dinner

The Sweet Potato Pizza Co. has just launched The Sweet Potato Margherita and we think it’s the perfect. Coming in at just 82 calories per slice when the average margherita is 200 calories per slice!) it’s a great way to enjoy pizza any night of the week.

The Sweet Potato Pizza Co. launched in 2018 with Ireland’s (and indeed Europe’s) only frozen sweet potato pizza range. Because the dough is made with sweet potato it’s a slower release of energy that keeps you fuller for longer.

It also goes towards 1 of your 5-a-day; a subtle way of getting vegetables into one of the nation’s favourite meals.

We can confirm we have tried and tested, and we are hooked on this great tasting alternative to calorie laden shop bought pizza. And this one tastes great too.

At €5 recommended retail price, it’s a steal too.

Available from select SuperValu stores, The Dublin Meat Company and Independent Retailers.

For more information go to: sweetpotatopizza.ie