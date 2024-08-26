Taskmaster star Aisling Bea confirms arrival of her first child

Aisling Bea is now a mum!

The This Way Up actress has announced that she has given birth to her first child, alongside her partner, producer Jack Freeman.

The Irish comedian recently took to social media to reveal her baby joy to the world. On her Instagram page, the 40-year-old posted a collection of snapshots from throughout her pregnancy, ending with an adorable photo of herself cradling her newborn.

In the caption of her post, Aisling went on to tease her baby joy by 'reviewing' her pregnancy, writing that she was "left feeling very unrested" and that it was "not as described online or in pictures".

However, the 40-year-old confirmed that she is thrilled with her first child, as she gushed: "Was given a little gift at check out which is, admittedly, quite cute."

Following the arrival of her little one, many famous faces have been sending Aisling their well-wishes.

"Ah Aisling! Huge congratulations," commented Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor.

"Congratulations Aisling," replied After Life star Kerry Godliman.

Credit: Aisling Bea Instagram

"Congratulations," added Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee.

In June of this year, Aisling delighted her fanbase when she announced that she was expecting her first child.

The Taskmaster star had kept her pregnancy private from the public eye, but chose to debut her baby bump for the first time at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity event.

At the time, Aisling performed as a back-up dancer to her fellow comedian Seth Herzog, and drew a cartoon face onto her bare bump with a marker for the occasion.

Later, the comedian took to Instagram to spread her pregnancy news, and included photos with several other famous faces – her Living With Yourself co-star Paul Rudd, and American football player Travis Kelce.

“Dignity Intact. Got pregnant so I could try & put something beside Paul Rudd’s face to make him look older. Thanks to the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, Paul, Seth, super boy Travis, & mostly our angel Sheryl Crow for helping me show off my bump in the most dignified & classy way possible,” Aisling joked in her caption.

“And thanks to Jack & Elsie for doing full bump glam & to one of them in particular for getting me pregaroo in the first place,” she teased further, confirming that she would be welcoming her first child with Jack.