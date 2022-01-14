Taoiseach Micheál Martin to appear on tonight’s Late Late Show

RTÉ have announced the full line-up for tonight's Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy, and it sounds like the perfect comfort-watch for a night like tonight.

Following fresh changes to Covid restrictions and the continuing high number of infections across the country, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will provide an update on the current situation on managing the outbreak of Covid-19.

As Operation Transformation returns to our screens for its 15th season, Ryan will be joined by presenter Kathryn Thomas and the five new leaders for 2022 – John Ryan, Stefano Sweetman, Kathleen Hurley Mullins, Katie Jones and Sarah O'Connor Ryan – as they embark on a health and wellness journey with the main intention to reset and kick-start a new chapter in their lives.

The Late Late Show is pleased to host a very special TradFest music session with some of the country’s most-talented Irish musicians including Mike Hanrahan (Stockton's Wing), Niamh Dunne (Beoga), Dara & Mick Healy (Boxing Banjo), Bridín, Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh (Altan), Séamus & Caoimhe Ui Fhlatharta, to name a few.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show tonight, January 14 at 9:35pm on RTÉ One — make sure to tune in!