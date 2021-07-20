‘Tampa Baes’: A brand new reality show about a lesbian friend group

If you’ve been on the hunt for an inclusive reality show with a focus on lesbian culture then we’ve got good news for you!

Tampa Baes is a brand new unscripted docu-series/reality show which follows a lesbian friend group as they navigate and celebrate life in Tampa Bay, an ever-growing gay hotspot on the Florida shoreline.

The eight-episode series has been greenlit by Amazon Studios and is set to premiere on Prime Video this coming autumn.

Always ready for an adventure or a good party, this group of loyal friends – and sometimes more than friends – is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels.

With all eyes on these fun-loving women at this pivotal moment in their personal and professional lives, there’s not a challenge or hot-button issue they won’t tackle, even if it means getting real with each other.

The Tampa Baes include Ali Myers, Nelly Ramirez, Shiva Pishdad, Jordan Whitley, Marissa Gialousis, Summer Mitchell, Cuppie Bragg, Brianna Murphy, Haley Grable, Melanie Posner, Olivia Mullins, and Mack McKenzie.

Speaking about the new series, Showrunner Melissa Bidwell said, “Working on this show has been an incredible experience, and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I'm thrilled this type of series can exist in the premium streaming space.”

“The cast is truly dynamic, refreshing and unlike any I've worked with – they certainly won’t disappoint! Viewers everywhere will be able to relate to them in one way or another, and I can't wait for the world to fall in love with our Tampa Baes!”

Neither can we — get ready to tune into Tampa Baes on Prime Video this coming autumn.