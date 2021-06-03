Tamara Francesconi picks her top outfits from her PLT collaboration

Hot girl summer is finally here! We’ve been dreaming about getting out and about this summer and have Pinterest boards full of outfit ideas – and now it’s time to get the looks for ourselves.

PrettyLittleThing has all the hottest outfits from your fave style queens this season with their collection categories. This is the summer when you need outfits that can take you from day to night and wit so many amazing trends bringing us into the hot weather season, we’re looking for essential sets and trend-led seasonal must-haves.

With pieces, all designed or inspired by our fave muses who are making waves on the scene right now, PrettyLittleThing is your destination for all things style. Their collections are your new go-to when it comes to the freshest collaborations with the hottest influencers of the moment and exclusive campaigns with the biggest celebrity names. Whether you’re looking to wow this weekend or just for those off-duty essentials, their collabs have got you covered for every occasion.

PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador and fashion guru, Tamara Francesconi has the hottest new collection that just dropped on the PLT website. She is here to serve up the hottest outfits that will see you through all your summer adventures. South African beauty and model, Tamara has a budding modelling career, and is PrettyLittleThing’s latest muse is ready to take on the fashion world by storm.

Think bold abstract prints, crisp white tones and rich chocolate shades that are sure to have all eyes on you. Get heads turning for all the right reasons in an unreal white two-piece that is perfect for day-to-night styling or earn some serious style points in a ruched bodycon dress which will enhance your shape. From barely-there bikinis to show-stopping jumpsuits, this collection is essential for your summer styling!

We caught up with Tamara to ask her about her look book for this summer and her favourite pieces in this new, stunning collection.

From your newest collection with PrettyLittleThing, what is your favourite piece/look?

The orange jumpsuit and chain detail – a summer standout staple – that will make you feel like a goddess

What was the inspiration for your edit?

The inspiration is queen summer – I wanted the collection to feel like a holiday – I wanted the collection to transport you somewhere warm and luxurious If you are able to go abroad – this will make you feel like a Summer goddess.

How would you describe this collection?

The perfect summer wardrobe – a combination of neutral staples combined with gorgeous versatile prints and styles that can be mixed and matched and accessorised in any way you wish. Dressed up or dressed down.

What would be your favourite beach and dressy look?

Beach look: The mesh top and pants. Dressy look – the brown mini and gold chain detail

What would be your top holiday pieces you would bring with you?

The cut-out brown dress for a sexy evening date night hands down and the gorgeous burnt orange swimsuit.

What has it been like to collaborate wit PrettyLittleThing on this stunning project?

“It has been a dream come true collaborating with PrettyLittleThing on my summer collection! I wanted this collection to feel like a holiday, as many of us aren’t able to take those right now, I wanted the collection to transport you to an exotic location, and if you are lucky enough to be going on a holiday I wanted the collection to compliment the summer goddess that you are. I love how the gorgeous patterns, colours and textures represent warmth, glamour and wanderlust.”

Summer truly is on its way with this drop of effortlessly chic and eclectic styles, looking like they have come straight from a hot beachy vacay. Getting back to normality? Ruched and intricately detailed miniskirts paired with tie crops are taking you straight from Spring into Summer. PLT are bringing the heat with a collection of dresses to make all heads turn with their range of shapes and cuts. Think halterneck, ruched hems and one-shoulder styles showing off your very best assets.

Vitamin-sea needed ASAP? Look no further, swim is in with the cut-out swimsuit and bikini set that will have you go from beach to pool bar in a hot second. Keeping it light and bright, linens, tantalising mesh and the figure flattering slinky dress will be all you need this season. PLT are serving you power with abstract print coming in a range of neutral tones set against the stunning back drop of Palma in Tamara’s latest campaign shoot.

